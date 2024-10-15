Open in App
    The Herald-Times

    Indiana University football, traffic and $1,000 per night. What to know about IU homecoming

    By Boris Ladwig, The Herald-Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PGvi6_0w7HM2rf00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sY6dl_0w7HM2rf00

    Bloomington is likely to see lots of traffic this weekend. Indiana University is celebrating homecoming at the sold-out Memorial Stadium on Saturday and Hoosier Hysteria is Friday night, while the state is in the middle of a major road project on one of the city’s entry points: the intersection of Interstate 69 and the Ind. 45/46 Bypass.

    Here’s what you need to know.

    Why is there construction at I-69 and the Bypass in Bloomington?

    The Indiana Department of Transportation is adding left- and right-turn lanes to the Ind. 45/46 Bypass near Stonelake Drive and Monroe Street and designated U-turn areas by adding a concrete wall to the median.

    The $9.5 million-project began this spring and is expected to be completed next summer.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JW9CD_0w7HM2rf00

    While the project has required lane closures, INDOT on Friday will open additional lanes in the construction area just east of I-69.

    That means drivers will have two lanes of travel in each direction “to accommodate the potential influx of traffic,” said INDOT spokeswoman Sidney Nierman said via email.

    You can avoid the area altogether by using North Old Indiana 37 from North Walnut Street through Lower Cascades Park.

    INDOT will reduce the travel lanes on the Bypass back to one lane in each direction on Monday, Nierman said.

    Can I still get hotel rooms in Bloomington for IU homecoming?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YY7JZ_0w7HM2rf00

    Maybe, but your options are going to be severely limited.

    The city usually has about 2,300 hotel rooms and 700 short-term rentals, but as of Monday, according to Expedia, only a handful of hotels even had rooms available for Friday and Saturday nights, with some charging five times as much as normal.

    For example, the Hyatt was selling rooms for Friday night for $909, nearly five times as much as the $190 it was asking for a Friday night in November. On the lower end, The Cascades Inn was selling rooms for Friday night for $413, more than five times as much as the $81 the hotel usually charges. A room at The Graduate will cost you more than $1,100 for Friday night, about three times as much as for a Friday in spring.

    Mike McAfee, executive director of Visit Bloomington, said local hotel occupancy typically reaches capacity or near capacity for IU home football games, regardless of the team’s record. The team is undefeated this year and plays Nebraska on Saturday.

    “Fall travel in South Central Indiana is always popular because weather is perfect, all the festivals taking place, and the changing leaves,” McAfee said via email.

    Higher hotel room prices are simply a result of high demand, he said.

    Bloomington saw similarly high prices this spring during the solar eclipse.

    Boris Ladwig can be reached at bladwig@heraldt.com.

    This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana University football, traffic and $1,000 per night. What to know about IU homecoming

