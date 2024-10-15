Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Herald-Times

    Mellencamp statue just the latest figure immortalized in bronze at Indiana University

    By Laura Lane, The Herald-Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18QZXU_0w7HLsH300

    John Mellencamp is expected to be present Friday to see an unveiling of a bronze-cast, life-sized statue of himself that’s being installed on the Indiana University campus in Bloomington.

    The 73-year-old rock musician hails from the small southern Indiana town of Seymour, but for years has lived near Bloomington on Lake Monroe. It’s not been announced whether the sculpture subject will speak or perform at the dedication, but a news release announced he will be there.

    The unveiling is noon to 1 p.m. at the IU Auditorium North Garden on Seventh Street. Bloomington native and IU graduate Michael McAuley made the clay bronze-cast sculpture.

    Is this the first life-sized bronze sculpture of a famous person on IU’s Bloomington campus?

    No, it is not. The statue joins six other bronze sculptures of IU-affiliated men and women who made significant contributions at the university and in Bloomington.

    So, who are the other IU-affiliated people of note cast in bronze sculptures on campus?

    Hoagy Carmichael

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nuWiT_0w7HLsH300

    The likeness of Mellencamp is not far from a bronze statue of a musician from another era. In the plaza outside the auditorium near the IU Cinema entrance you’ll find a bronze recreation of Hoagy Carmichael seated at a Steinway grand piano.

    Installed in 2008 and also created by McAuley , the sculpture is intended to make passersby feel as if Carmichael is serenading them with “Stardust” or “Georgia on My Mind” as they come and go from the cinema.

    Herman B Wells

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TO5uQ_0w7HLsH300

    Not long after longtime IU chancellor and president Herman B Wells died in 2000, Indiana artist Harold “Tuck” Langland created a bronze statue that was installed in the open-air pavilion near the Rose Well House. It’s inside the Sample Gates in what’s called the Old Crescent area. Wells served as IU’s president from 1937 to 1962 and is credited with bringing an international presence to the university. His likeness is animated and holding out a hand.

    Ernie Pyle

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YGllD_0w7HLsH300

    In October 2014, a bronze sculpture of Pulitzer Prize-winning World War II correspondent Ernie Pyle , sitting on an ammunition box at his typewriter, was put into place outside Franklin Hall, which houses IU’s Media School.

    Langland created this piece as well. Pyle had been editor of the Indiana Daily Student newspaper in the 1920s but left his studies at IU to work as a newspaper reporter. He signed on as a correspondent during WWII and was killed by enemy gunfire in 1945.

    George Taliaferro

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pZ5uw_0w7HLsH300

    The first African American player drafted by the NFL was IU’s George Taliaferro , who later settled in Bloomington. There’s a bronze statue of him in uniform clutching a football, just outside the North End Zone building at IU’s Memorial Stadium. Taliaferro was 91 when he died in 2018. The memorial statue was erected in 2019. Brian Hanlon was the artist.

    Elinor Ostrom

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QJJ6j_0w7HLsH300

    Elinor Ostrom , the first woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize in Economic Sciences, was an IU professor in the College of Arts and Sciences and School of Public and Environmental Affairs. She died in 2012, three years after receiving the award. She advocated the idea that people can create successful societies without government oversight. There’s a bronze statue of Ostrom poised on a bench and smiling in the 100 block of East Seventh Street behind Woodburn Hall. McAuley, who made the Mellencamp and Carmichael statues, was also the artist for this one. It was installed in 2020.

    Alfred Kinsey

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k6uID_0w7HLsH300

    In the 100 block of Woodlawn Avenue just east of Lindley Hall is a bronze statue of Alfred Kinsey , who studied human sexuality and founded the Kinsey Institute in 1947. His ground-breaking research remains controversial today. The sculpture, installed in 2022, features Kinsey sitting in a chair, a clipboard chart in hand, facing an empty chair. IU sculptor Melanie Cooper Pennington and her students made the sculpture. Kinsey died in 1956.

    Reach Laura Lane at llane@heraldt.com.

    This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Mellencamp statue just the latest figure immortalized in bronze at Indiana University

    Comments / 7
    Add a Comment
    hmmm
    22h ago
    False God ya’ll
    Rick Sizemore
    23h ago
    why he is a lunatic
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    Thousands of cases of ‘zero sugar’ soda recalled after ugly truth discovered
    New York Post19 hours ago
    It's Time for the Largest "Supermoon" of the Year: Don't Miss the Hunter's Moon!
    SunTimes ☀️ Jami Lynn2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    That’s Too Soon Even For The Golden Bachelor’s Bad Boy- Gerry Turner’s Latest Move Will Infuriate Theresa Nist Supporters
    fandomwire.com3 days ago
    Popular Italian Spot Has Officially Closed Its Doors in Florida
    Akeena20 hours ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    'Bionic Woman' Star Lindsay Wagner Was Inspired by Actress Anne Bancroft in 'The Miracle Worker'
    Herbie J Pilato22 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern12 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA13 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    Colts make final decision on quarterback after Joe Flacco win
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    ADHD Friendly Decluttering and Organizing Tips
    Declutterbuzz14 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy