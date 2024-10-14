My Favorite Ride: Join me Oct. 26 at Butler Vineyard for a special Cars & Coffee

Y'all, My Favorite Ride's Cars & Coffee is back. It's been a while, so this is very good news.

Before the pandemic, The Herald-Times hosted the occasional Cars & Coffee event in our massive parking lot . Dozens of cars — once nearly 100 vehicles — would drive down that incline to the employee parking area. We had the final one in June 2021, a post-pandemic show that attracted lots of car fans.

One sunny morning in 2019, I parked up by the front entrance and nearly cried when I saw the sea of cars below. Nearly all the spaces were full. Nowadays, it's a parking lot for school buses.

The selection of Cars & Coffee vehicles was always eclectic and cool. We handed out fresh-off-the-press copies of the newspaper. We always ran out of coffee. Sometimes, we had Cresent Donuts. They didn't last long either.

My mom came down from Indianapolis one time and Tim Lloyd gave her a chauffeured ride in his elegant 1940s-era Hudson automobile. Another morning, I had a kid select his favorite car at the show and presented him with a metal car insignia as a prize.

Those were the days.

And they return on Oct. 26, when I will be hosting a Cars & Coffee event at Butler Winery Vineyard at 6200 E. Robinson Road. It will be from 9 until 11 a.m. on what I predict will be a crisp and lovely fall morning.

There will be cars, coffee and possibly donuts. And wine! The tasting room opens at 10 a.m. Many thanks to the Butler family for welcoming this event to their beautiful vineyard. Jim Butler started his wine-making venture four decades ago, so the location is fitting since we've both spent the past 40 years doing what we love for a living.

The car show comes on the heels of an Oct. 24 wine and dessert party celebrating my 40 years of reporting at The Herald-Times newspaper in Bloomington. Stories of crime and the justice system, divisive issues and features reflecting the community have dominated my writing career thus far.

And back in 2001, I embarked on a new enterprise, this weekly automotive-focused column. Thank you, Mike Hefron! I figured it would last a year or two and then fade away. But no. More than two decades later, My Favorite Ride continues driving along, me at the steering wheel.

My Favorite Ride: Ranchero's truck tough, but its trim not so much

One treasured memory is getting invited to the Owen County cabin Jim Thom built, where he and his wife Dark Rain lived. The Indiana author, environmentalist and former journalist had written me letters through the years, hand-written, pen-and-ink and treasured. I was there to photograph and get the story about their 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee but stayed hours discussing much more.

My Favorite Ride: A 1998 Jeep Cherokee cements friendship between writers

I have met many fine people through this column and hope to see them, and the rest of you, at Butler Vineyard that Saturday morning. There will be VIP parking for any cars that have been featured in My Favorite Ride over the years. Other vehicles are, of course, welcome.

I intend to continue reporting the news. And writing this column every week. It appears I won't be running out of vehicles any time soon. There is a list ...

Have a story to tell about a car or truck? Contact My Favorite Ride reporter Laura Lane at llane@heraldt.com or 812-318-5967.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: My Favorite Ride: Join me Oct. 26 at Butler Vineyard for a special Cars & Coffee