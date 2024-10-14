What's next for composting in Monroe County? Waste district has an idea

The Waste Reduction District of Monroe County needs your input.

One year after Monroe County’s sole commercial composter, EarthKeepers, shuttered its operations , the Waste Reduction District of Monroe County (WRDMC) is looking into creating a community-driven composting network, wherein residents can combine their food waste with neighbors in the area who have composting facilities.

The waste district is currently collecting responses for a “community composting questionnaire” via Google Forms . The questionnaire, designed for residents of Monroe County, asks residents if they compost, if they’re able and willing to collect compost from neighbors, what their compost system’s capacity is, and what area of town and type of housing unit (house, duplex, apartment, etc.) they live in.

How would the community composting program work?

WRDMC executive director Tom McGlasson said, pending enough community input, the district hopes to create a self-sustaining, community-driven composting program that could divert organic food waste and produce free, nutrient-rich topsoil for members of the community.

Participants would have access to a map where they could see locations in their area willing to accept compostable materials. People could then drop off food scraps to someone with an active composting system, like composting beds or a tumbling bin .

Read more: How to compost kitchen scraps at home

“This is a larger number of people, but it’s still basically the concept of a backyard composting site,” McGlasson said. “Hopefully it’s something that takes off, and the residents that are utilizing it can make it self-sustaining moving forward.”

What happened to Monroe County's composting program?

For several years, local residents had the option to compost with EarthKeepers , a local passion project that offered options for composting pick-up and drop-off across Monroe County.

Though the program was popular – diverting 411 tons of organic waste in 2022 alone – it struggled to sustain itself amid rising inflation and increased client use leading to more and more contamination. It shuttered operations in June 2023 , leaving Monroe County without a community resource for composting.

How is the community composting program different from EarthKeepers?

Unlike EarthKeepers, the community composting project (which McGlasson said was modeled after a pilot program by the Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County ) would be almost entirely self-sustaining, with the WRDMC offering little more than guidance on compostable materials after composting sites are established.

McGlasson said the WRDMC's involvement would be minimal, focused mostly on providing education and the occasional supply item like a composting bin as needed.

“We’re not in any kind of position to do collection routes or anything,” McGlasson said. “We would always be there as a resource, you know, to try to keep things going if there’s turnover in the neighborhood, and we need to step in and do some education, or rebuild bins, but it would be very much volunteer-driven.”

What is the timeline for the composting project?

McGlasson said the WRDMC hopes to get the program going in the next few months, pending community response.

He said the questionnaire has collected nearly 100 responses so far. And while there’s no particular quota of responses from residents, McGlasson says the feasibility of the project would be based on identifying areas where people could pool together and start a local program.

He encourages everyone interested in composting – regardless of whether they can personally host a composting site themselves – to fill out the questionnaire.

“Even if someone lives in an apartment or duplex, even if their landlord doesn’t allow them to compost, this may be a way that we can identify somebody close by who can,” McGlasson said. “The more responses we get, the more likely it is that we can get more of these projects up and running.”

Fill out the composting community questionnaire online at https://shorturl.at/hkhpV .

Reach Brian Rosenzweig at brian@heraldt.com . Follow him on Twitter/X at @brianwritesnews .

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: What's next for composting in Monroe County? Waste district has an idea