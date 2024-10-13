Stages Bloomington 'Radium Girls' tackles radium poisoning, female workforce of 1920s

A century ago, radium in scant quantities was thought to be healthful. People sipped it diluted in water and applied makeup made with it. They consumed milk and butter laced with it and brushed their teeth with powders containing it. Journalists said it could "add years to our lives!"

Stages Bloomington presents D.W. Gregory’s play "Radium Girls" Oct. 18-20 at the John Waldron Arts Center.

Employers assured female workers that "radium was safe"

"Radium Girls," as female employees became known, were handling it every day in their jobs . They touched or tasted only small amounts, so it felt safe. More important, it was glitzy, glowing and glamorous — and gruesomely deadly.

The play's setting is mostly 1920s New Jersey, where females received 47 cents per hour — good pay at the time — to paint "radium dials." These dials were on certain instruments and painted with a solution containing radium-226 to make them visible in darkness.

Later, in the 1970s, a safer paint became widely available, and finally in the mid 1990s a nonpoisonous substance was substituted.

In 1903 Marie and Pierre Curie won a Nobel Prize for their findings on radioactivity, sharing the award with another scientist A. Henri Becquerel . Just previously, the Curies had isolated radioactive radium salts from minerals, and the result, radium, was saluted as a miracle cure for various ills.

Teenaged girls were a "perfect" fit for radium-painting work with their still small fingers. They boasted to their cohort about these "good" jobs. Sometimes entire families of sisters worked together in a radium "studio."

Hundreds of women made an income by painting watches and military dials with radium. Although radium studio work sounds as though it paid poorly, it was still three times better than compensation at other types of factories. Radium Girls now had increased spending power, just as women's overall power was rising.

After working all day, they literally glimmered

The brightness of radium attracted workers, who were soon referred to as the "ghost girls." Employers directed them to smooth their paintbrush tips by licking them. Their mouths began to glow, and decay.

After working all day, they literally glimmered. Some wore their fancy gowns to the studio; they planned on glistening that evening at a party. Some rubbed radium on their front teeth for a gleaming smile. Radium Girls had no safety equipment, although men often did. Radium's effects could be debilitating, or fatal. Sadly, employers often told the young women, and perhaps believed, that radium was risk free.

Pus-filled tooth sockets but no tooth

Normally, radium becomes more dangerous as the amount of total exposure rises. Years' worth can result in greater risk for certain cancers, such as bone and lung, and in other illnesses and deformities.

With greater exposure, radium has led to cataracts, anemia, broken teeth and jaws and slowed bone growth . Some women's mouths became ulcerated, with blood and pus collecting in pockets where teeth had decayed. Some women's jawbones disintegrated entirely.

Willats returns to direct 'Radium Girls' at Stages

Rory Willats returns to Bloomington to direct this Stages production, with high school students actors.

Audiences might remember his directing Stages' productions "Aladdin" and "Matilda" — before he moved away to earn a master of fine arts degree.

Another element Willats will provide while in Bloomington is teaching a class on "devising theater" for sixth through eighth grader students. Devised theater requires personal collaboration and relies on people's reactions and other experiences. He also is serving briefly as a consultant to help plan upcoming programming for the youth theater company.

Lately he's been doing more original work with a focus on bringing virtual realty to a stage. Find more about this at www.rorywillats.com/directing/furries .

"This year," Willats said, "I made my international debut in the U.K. and had my first off-broadway contract! There have been puppets, operas, classrooms, installations, new friends and collaborators, new ways of thinking and making, and a deepening of my serious love of play pretend."

Willats said "Radium Girls" the play is a ghost play, in that it's memories of what happened 100 years ago. "But, whether we like it or not, some memories appear to us with an agenda — with something to teach us."

If you go

WHAT : "Radium Girls," a dramatic play by D.W. Gregory

WHEN : 7 p.m. Oct. 18-19; 2 p.m. Oct. 19-20

WHERE: John Waldron Arts Center Firebay, 122 S. Walnut St.

TICKETS : $24 adults, $12 students, $10 for youth 18 and younger. General admission. For tickets, go online to https://stagesbloomington.yapsody.com .

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Stages Bloomington 'Radium Girls' tackles radium poisoning, female workforce of 1920s