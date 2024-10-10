Council OKs large jail income tax increase to help pay for new facility

Starting Jan. 1, people working in Monroe County will see a significant increase in the local income tax they pay to fund construction of a new jail and incarceration-related costs.

County council members voted 5-1 Tuesday to increase the local jail income tax by 1,600%.

Councilwoman Marty Hawk cast the lone "no" vote. Voting in favor of the tax were members Peter Iversen, Geoff McKim, Jennifer Crossley, Kate Wiltz and council president Trent Deckard. Cheryl Munson was absent from the meeting, where just two taxpayers spoke in opposition.

No one from the public stepped up to support the tax hike before the vote was taken.

The tax currently is .01%, which is $5 a year for a Monroe County worker making $50,000. The Jan. 1 increase to .17% means that worker will now pay $85 annually in public safety income tax.

The tax money will pay just a small portion of the total jail complex cost, which isn't yet known . No decisions have been made on the size of the new jail or scope of the justice center complex plan. It could be a stand-alone jail, or a judicial complex center that contains courts and related departments.

What will happen to the current jail atop the downtown Zietlow Justice Center, and whether that building will remain or be razed, also is unknown.

The uncertainty is one reason Hawk voted against the tax increase. "I'm uncomfortable putting this tax in place without being able to tell the taxpayer what we are using the money for," Hawk said. "I just feel like this is adding salt to the wound to say, 'We are going to tax you, and we'll let you know later exactly what we are going to do with the money.'"

Deckard said the jail plan has been put off and delayed for years and called the new tax a vital first step toward a new facility. "I'm always reluctant to ask our taxpayers for anything," he said. "This issue has sat for far too long. We’ve got to get this issue done. Constitutional care has to mean something."

It seems no one wants a jail built in their neighborhood, and county leaders have been unable to agree on a site despite examining multiple options over the past few years.

Back in 2022, Bloomington’s city council voted unanimously against rezoning 85 acres off Fullerton Pike on the city’s southwestern edge so the jail could be built there, an area with few homes.

The city also axed a county proposal to locate the jail on the former Bloomington Hospital site along West Second Street, as it is already being developed as an affordable mixed housing neighborhood.

More than a year ago, county commissioners convened a listening session at an elementary school to hear concerns about another site. About 40 nearby residents made clear they didn’t want the jail on 80 acres off South Rogers Street where the Thomson Consumer Electronics factory was previously.

When the North Park site off Ind. 46 west of Bloomington became a preferred option this summer, the commissioners went to Ellettsville and heard from citizens there .

They don’t want the jail constructed near their growing community, especially not on land eyeballed for economic development and commercial growth.

On Oct. 6, people living around yet another proposed site — this one at the junction of Vernal Pike and Woodyard Road just west of the city limits — turned out to say no, they don’t want the jail in their backyard either.

Where the jail and possibly an adjacent justice center will be located is as much of a mystery as it was years ago when talk of finally taking steps to comply with a court-mandated agreement to build a jail began.

The answer may come later this month. The county council and commissioners are scheduled to sit down together and discuss possible justice complex properties during an Oct. 22 work session at the courthouse.

