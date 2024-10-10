Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Herald-Times

    Council OKs large jail income tax increase to help pay for new facility

    By Laura Lane, The Herald-Times,

    2 days ago

    Starting Jan. 1, people working in Monroe County will see a significant increase in the local income tax they pay to fund construction of a new jail and incarceration-related costs.

    County council members voted 5-1 Tuesday to increase the local jail income tax by 1,600%.

    Councilwoman Marty Hawk cast the lone "no" vote. Voting in favor of the tax were members Peter Iversen, Geoff McKim, Jennifer Crossley, Kate Wiltz and council president Trent Deckard. Cheryl Munson was absent from the meeting, where just two taxpayers spoke in opposition.

    No one from the public stepped up to support the tax hike before the vote was taken.

    The tax currently is .01%, which is $5 a year for a Monroe County worker making $50,000. The Jan. 1 increase to .17% means that worker will now pay $85 annually in public safety income tax.

    The tax money will pay just a small portion of the total jail complex cost, which isn't yet known . No decisions have been made on the size of the new jail or scope of the justice center complex plan. It could be a stand-alone jail, or a judicial complex center that contains courts and related departments.

    What will happen to the current jail atop the downtown Zietlow Justice Center, and whether that building will remain or be razed, also is unknown.

    Early voting now open: What to know about voting in Bloomington, Monroe County for the 2024 General Election

    The uncertainty is one reason Hawk voted against the tax increase. "I'm uncomfortable putting this tax in place without being able to tell the taxpayer what we are using the money for," Hawk said. "I just feel like this is adding salt to the wound to say, 'We are going to tax you, and we'll let you know later exactly what we are going to do with the money.'"

    Deckard said the jail plan has been put off and delayed for years and called the new tax a vital first step toward a new facility. "I'm always reluctant to ask our taxpayers for anything," he said. "This issue has sat for far too long. We’ve got to get this issue done. Constitutional care has to mean something."

    Next up: Where will county leaders decide to build the jail?

    It seems no one wants a jail built in their neighborhood, and county leaders have been unable to agree on a site despite examining multiple options over the past few years.

    Back in 2022, Bloomington’s city council voted unanimously against rezoning 85 acres off Fullerton Pike on the city’s southwestern edge so the jail could be built there, an area with few homes.

    The city also axed a county proposal to locate the jail on the former Bloomington Hospital site along West Second Street, as it is already being developed as an affordable mixed housing neighborhood.

    More than a year ago, county commissioners convened a listening session at an elementary school to hear concerns about another site. About 40 nearby residents made clear they didn’t want the jail on 80 acres off South Rogers Street where the Thomson Consumer Electronics factory was previously.

    When the North Park site off Ind. 46 west of Bloomington became a preferred option this summer, the commissioners went to Ellettsville and heard from citizens there .

    They don’t want the jail constructed near their growing community, especially not on land eyeballed for economic development and commercial growth.

    On Oct. 6, people living around yet another proposed site — this one at the junction of Vernal Pike and Woodyard Road just west of the city limits — turned out to say no, they don’t want the jail in their backyard either.

    Where the jail and possibly an adjacent justice center will be located is as much of a mystery as it was years ago when talk of finally taking steps to comply with a court-mandated agreement to build a jail began.

    The answer may come later this month. The county council and commissioners are scheduled to sit down together and discuss possible justice complex properties during an Oct. 22 work session at the courthouse.

    Contact H-T reporter Laura Lane at llane@heraldt.com or 812-318-5967.

    This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Council OKs large jail income tax increase to help pay for new facility

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Man charged, accused of robbing Ashland Turkey Hill store
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 hours ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile25 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile11 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz18 days ago
    New CA laws ban medical debt on credit reports and bank NSF fees
    The HD Post18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy