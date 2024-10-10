Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Herald-Times

    New Indiana voter law causing confusion. What you need to know to be able to vote

    By Boris Ladwig, The Herald-Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ytyo_0w1OtMTO00

    Indiana University sophomore Josh Montagne brimmed with excitement when he headed to the polls Tuesday, the first day of voting for the fall election , but he left bitterly disappointed when poll workers turned him away.

    Montagne said he went to the election office at 302 S. Walnut St. in the afternoon and brought his CrimsonCard, an IU-issued ID with his name, photo and an expiration date.

    However, he said, poll workers told him he would not be able to vote without showing proof of residency.

    “It was gut-wrenching,” he said.

    Montagne, a political science major, said he looked forward to voting for people on whose campaigns he worked and for Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party candidate for U.S. president.

    2024 General Election: What to know about voting in Bloomington, Monroe County

    Montagne said he had voted in the primary election in spring without a problem, using his CrimsonCard. He has moved since then, but said he updated his voter registration with his new address.

    A glitch and a mistake result in voter being turned away

    Monroe County Election Supervisor Kylie Farris said she believes Montagne’s situation was, at least in part, the result of a computer glitch.

    She said the county’s electronic poll books are updated via hotspots and should update every two minutes automatically. However, as Tuesday was the first day of voting, she suspects that the polling book failed to sync properly, which prompted Montagne’s voter registration record to get flagged.

    Farris said she has made the polling book vendor, Know Inc., aware of the issue and has verified that Montagne’s entry has been updated.

    She also acknowledged poll workers made a mistake when they turned him away.

    “It was not handled the correct way,” Farris said.

    Poll workers should have given Montagne a provisional ballot instead, she said, and local poll workers have been notified to make sure they are aware of the proper protocols.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wvh92_0w1OtMTO00

    While Montagne’s situation appears to be unique, Farris said poll workers have seen some other voters, especially IU students, running up against a new state law that took effect in July and expanded a previous state residency requirement.

    New law expands proof of residency requirement

    Angela M. Nussmeyer, co-director of the Indiana Election Division , said the law previously required first-time voters to show proof of residency if they registered to vote via mail and declined to include their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.

    The state legislature in the last session expanded that law to also include first-time voters who hand-deliver their voter registration information — but they, too, have to show proof of residency only if they declined to include their their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.

    The only thing that changed, Nussmeyer said, is the state now requires first-time voters to prove residency regardless of whether they mailed or hand-delivered their voter registration paperwork.

    Most people who register to vote include proof of residency, Nussbaum said, but even if they don’t, it does not stop them from being registered. It means only that their voter registration gets flagged to require proof of residency, which voters can complete with almost anything that has an address on it, from a school transcript to a voter registration mailing.

    Farris said as Monroe County has a lot of first-time voters, because of the university, they may have registered to vote for the first time in Indiana this year. That may help explain why Monroe County is seeing more problems than other areas.

    “There is no issue with the IU CrimsonCard,” she said.

    But, she said, first-time voters may want to bring proof of residency just in case, in the form of a utility bill, lease agreement or the agreement they signed with the university for their dorm.

    If voters run into problems, they will be able to cast a provisional ballot, she said, and will be allowed to show their proof of residency later — though if they fail to do so within 10 days after Election Day, the provisional ballots will be invalidated.

    “We want everybody’s vote to count,” Farris said.

    Montagne said Wednesday afternoon he had already returned to the election office and cast his ballot, using his CrimsonCard — this time without a problem.

    “I’m so excited that I was able to vote,” he said.

    Boris Ladwig can be reached at bladwig@heraldt.com.

    This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: New Indiana voter law causing confusion. What you need to know to be able to vote

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 81
    Add a Comment
    Anthony Stone
    2d ago
    Republicans restricting voters from voting, their plan is working. If they can't win fair , now they cheat. I hope it backfires on them
    Daisy
    2d ago
    I see absolutely nothing unique about this. The person didn’t have a state issued ID card so they should not be allowed to vote in a federal election. Some states allow anyone to vote in state elections but not federal. Sorry dude, no ID go away!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Ex-Officer from Jackson Pleads Not Guilty to Murder
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 hours ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile25 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile11 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz18 days ago
    Mike Connors ('Mannix') and Barbara Hale ('Perry Mason') Both Died on the Same Day: January 27, 2017
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    New CA laws ban medical debt on credit reports and bank NSF fees
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Ranchers drive cattle through Elk Fire to safety
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post17 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama24 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy