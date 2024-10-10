Open in App
    This weekend: Celebrate Indiana music, pick a glass pumpkin, meet crafters and creators

    By Jill Bond and Carol Kugler, The Herald-Times,

    2 days ago

    Bikes, birds and bands and chances to visit with creators and their work will fill up your weekend in Bloomington. The fun ranges from bicycling in Brown County to visiting studios of six area artists.

    Here's our roundup of things to do.

    Epic rides on Brown County mountain bike trails

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UCGhU_0w1O7EaN00

    Brown County Epic, an annual mountain biking event at Brown County State Park, will feature bands, raffles, food and, of course, epic riding Friday through Sunday. The Epic Ride on the state park's award-winning trails offers SAG support and will take place on Saturday, Oct. 12. Routes of 25-61 miles are available for all participants. A DNR off-road cycling permit will be required. For more, go to www.browncountymtb.org/brown-county-epic

    For the birds: Clean those feeders and support SAS, too

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GS5Vn_0w1O7EaN00

    Sassafras Audubon Society will have its fall bird feeder cleaning on Saturday at Bloomington Hardware, 2700 E. Covenanter Drive. Feeders will be cleaned and sanitized to protect birds from diseases that can spread. Drop off feeders between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and pick them up between 2 and 4 p.m. the same day. A donation of $5 per feeder is suggested. Bloomington Hardware will have bird feeders and seed at 20% off on Saturday.

    There will be no early feeder drop-off and please no hummingbird feeders. For more about Sassafras Audubon Society, go to www.sassafrasaudubon.org .

    A '90s musical family reunion

    Turn back the clock to the 1990s this weekend at the Blockhouse Bar and The Back Door . The stages at both venues will be packed Friday and Saturday with bands that were around Bloomington in the '90s, some of which haven't played together in years.

    Borne from a music digitization project begun in 2004 called Musical Family Tree and the desire to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Japonize Elephants, the event is a celebration of the past and future of Indiana music.

    Tickets are $55 for both days. Blockhouse Bar is 205 S. College Ave. and Back Door is at 207 S. College Ave. For the lineup and tickets, visit https://shorturl.at/rZ1Ee .

    Pick a Great Pumpkin on the Monroe County Courthouse lawn

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rz3B4_0w1O7EaN00

    Colorful and special glass pumpkins will glitter on the Monroe County Courthouse lawn Saturday morning for the 15th annual Great Glass Pumpkin Patch.

    Created by members of the Bloomington Creative Glass Center, the pumpkins will be available for purchase from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or whenever they're sold out. Event will be held rain or shine at 100 W. Kirkwood Ave. Cash, check and credit card accepted.

    Get inspired by local creativity

    Once a year, a collective of Bloomington artists open their studios so the public can see inside the process of creating art. This year's Bloomington Open Studios Tour will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

    The six-stop tour is self-guided and free. For a preview of the participating artists' work and link to locations, visit BloomingtonOpenStudiosTour.com .

    Celebrate the maker spirit in Bloomington

    Dabblers and doodlers, creators and crafters, tinkerers and inventors are gathering at Switchyard Park Saturday for Makevention where the creative passions of the community will be on display. From 3-D printing to textiles and woodworking, come see what innovation is happening in Bloomington from the engineers themselves. There's even a scavenger hunt for kids, with plenty for adults, too. Happening 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1601 S. Rogers St. Free. For more, go to https://tinyurl.com/2s3azkpf .

    Farm animals on the church lawn on Sunday

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QFc2G_0w1O7EaN00

    From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, there will be farm animals at the tent as part of the 36th Heifer Market at First Presbyterian Church, at Sixth and Lincoln streets. This alternative gift market gives people a chance to buy “shares” of animals in honor of friends and family members. All proceeds go to Heifer International , a global nonprofit ecumenical organization working to alleviate hunger and poverty by providing animals as well as bees, tree seedlings and more to families in need around the world. It's outside at 221 E. Sixth St. Free.

    Reach Jill Bond at jbond@heraldt.com. Reach Carol Kugler at ckugler@heraldt.com.

    This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: This weekend: Celebrate Indiana music, pick a glass pumpkin, meet crafters and creators

