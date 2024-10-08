What to know about voting in Bloomington, Monroe County for the 2024 General Election

Early voting begins in Monroe County on Tuesday, Oct. 8, and ends Monday, Nov. 4. Few of this year's local races are competitive, but presidential and governor races are motivating voters to participate anyway. Monroe County Elections Supervisor Kylie Farris said some people already have tried to vote.

Here's what you need to know about voting in Monroe County this General Election .

When is early voting in Monroe County?

Hours and days for early voting are:

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 8-11, Oct. 14-18, Oct. 21-25 and Oct. 28-Nov. 1.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, and Saturday, Nov. 2.

8 a.m.-noon Monday, Nov. 4.

Where is early voting in Monroe County?

Early voting occurs at Election Operations, 302 S. Walnut St. in Bloomington.

What local races are on the ballot?

Monroe County voters will see races for two of the three county commissioner seats, Monroe County Circuit Court judges, county offices including auditor, treasurer, coroner, surveyor, and county council at-large. Also on the ballot are seats on the Monroe County Community School Corp. board.

Incumbent commissioner Julie Thomas faces no competition after a Republican Party nominee dropped out of the race after a challenge by the Democratic Party.

Current commissioner Penny Githens lost her primary race to Jody Madeira. Madeira faces Republican Joe VanDeventer in the General Election.

Running for MCCSC school board seats are April Hennessey, Tiana Williams Iruoje, Erin Cooperman and Ross Grimes. All but Iruoje are incumbents and all seats are unopposed. School board races are nonpartisan.

What state races are on the ballot?

State races include Indiana governor, attorney general, state senator, state representative, and Indiana Supreme Court and Appeals Court judges.

Vying for governor are Republican Mike Braun, Democrat Jennifer McCormick and Libertarian Donald Rainwater.

In the race for attorney general, Democrat Destiny Wells is attempting to oust Republican Todd Rokita, the incumbent.

Monroe County voters will see incumbent state Sen. Shelli Yoder on the ballot. Bloomington voters will see incumbent state Rep. Matt Pierce, a Democrat representing District 61.

Seeking to represent District 62 in the southern part of Monroe County are incumbent Republican Dave Hall and challenger Democrat Thomas Horrocks. People in Ellettsville and northeast Monroe County will find Republican Bob Heaton, the incumbent, and Kurtis Cummings, the Democratic challenger for District 46. In northern Monroe County, voters will chose between Republican Peggy Mayfield, the incumbent, and challenger Michelle Higgs, a Democrat.

What federal races are on the ballot?

Federal races include president and United States senator and representative.

In the race to replace outgoing Sen. Mike Braun, Republican Jim Banks faces off with Democrat Valerie McCray and Libertarian Andrew Horning.

For Indiana Congressional District 9, incumbent Erin Houchin is being challenged by Democrat Timothy Peck and Libertarian Russell (Russ) Brooksbank.

What else is on the ballot?

There is a proposed amendment to the Indiana constitution that would change the line of succession for the governor's office to remove the superintendent of public instruction. Read more about it from Indiana Capital Chronicle .

When is the General Election?

The General Election will be Tuesday, Nov. 5. Polls are open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Election Day.

How do I find my polling place on Election Day?

Voters can locate their Election Day polling place on the Indiana Secretary of State's voter's portal at https://indianavoters.in.gov/ .

What do I need to bring to vote?

You'll need to bring photo identification when voting. A state law that took effect on July 1 could mean some voters will be asked for proof of residency when casting a ballot.

According to Monroe County Elections Supervisor Kylie Farris, first-time voters and those who have recently updated their voter registration are the most likely to be asked for additional documentation. If the address on a voter's photo ID matches the current registration, that will suffice, Farris said. If not, voters may be asked to show a piece of mail, such a bank statement, utility bill or check.

"We don't anticipate it to happen a lot," Farris said.

How do I request an absentee ballot?

Anyone wishing to vote by mail must request a ballot by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 24. Requests can be made at IndianaVoters.IN.gov or by downloading the application and delivering it to the Monroe County Election Board. Indiana limits absentee voting to people with disabilities; who are over 65 years old; who will not be present in the county on Election Day; who cannot leave work while the polls are open; who are ill, injured or caring for someone is; who lack transportation on Election Day; who are sex offenders, military personnel or public safety officers; and who cannot be present for religious reasons.

Mail-in ballots are required to have an Indiana driver's license or identification card number, a voter ID number or the last four digits of the applicant's Social Security number. Alternatively, the voter may submit a copy of their government-issued photo ID with their application.

Ballots must be received by 6 p.m. Nov. 5, except for overseas voters.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: What to know about voting in Bloomington, Monroe County for the 2024 General Election