    The Herald-Times

    Heading to south-central Indiana for fall colors? Here's where you can get good food

    By Carol Kugler, The Herald-Times,

    2 days ago

    

    Cooler temperatures and changing leaves means it’s the perfect time for a road trip to nearby locations — to check out the views, take a hike, maybe do a little fishing or boating and also to stop by some different places to eat.

    Whether you head to Brown County, Greene, Owen or a rural part of Monroe County, here are some suggestions for where to stop for a bite. It's a good idea to check that the restaurant you hope to try is open when you're going to be in the area.

    Enjoy fall colors: Four spots near Bloomington to go leaf peeping this autumn

    Where to eat near Brown County's forested hillsides

    Starting in Brown County, check out Brown County State Park , Yellowwood State Forest or Laura Hare Nature Preserve at Downey Hill on your way to these:

    

    • Brownie’s Bean Blossom Family Restaurant , at 5730 N. Ind. 135, Morgantown, provides tasty comfort food for lunch and dinner. A recent Facebook post shows a plate filled with pot roast, mashed potatoes, green beans and Texas toast. Their Facebook page says Brownie's is open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday through Wednesday. Call 812-720-3743 to make sure those hours are correct before you drop by.
    • Farm House Cafe and Tea Room , 5171 Bean Blossom Road, Nineveh, is also the Flower and Herb Garden in Brown County, five miles north of Nashville. The menu full of sandwiches, salads and soup is available online at www.farmhousecafeandtearoom.com . Call 812-988-2004 or check their Facebook page for hours and current specials for lunch and dinner.

    

    • Johnnie’s Grub to Go , 3982 Ind. 46, Nashville, is in the trailer just off the highway, near the junction with Yellowwood Road (which leads to Yellowwood State Forest). Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The Filipino and American food can be eaten at the tables nearby, at the picnic shelters at Yellowwood or take it home to enjoy.
    • If you’re closer to Unionville, heading out of Brown County into Monroe, check out the Porthole Inn Bar & Grill at 8939 E. South Shore Drive. There's pizza and catfish to eat on the outdoor patio or inside where you may catch some live music provided by area musicians. Views of Lake Lemon are a bonus.

    Morgan County and Gosport: Pizza, baked goods and diner fare

    After a visit to Burkhart Creek County Park or McCormick's Creek State Park , make a swing through the towns of Gosport or Paragon.

    • South of Martinsville on Ind. 67, you'll find the small town of Paragon. Stop at Tomato Pie Pizza Joint , 100 W. Union St. where the pizza gets rave reviews. Check them out on Facebook at TomatoPieRestaurant or at www.paragonpizza.com . You can also call 765-410-2003.

    

    • Also on Ind. 67 is Gosport, which has several great stops. Millie McGee’s Gosport Diner Restaurant , at 23 E. Main St., offers some delicious comfort food, from meatloaf, catfish and hush puppies and cobblers. Posted hours are 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m.-1:45 p.m. Sunday. For more, check them out on Facebook or call 812-879-5623.
    • Also in Gosport is SommHerrs Bakery , at 125 E. Main St. The bakery has rolls, pies, cookies and more as well as candy, drinks and some deli options. Posted hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. For more, call 812-652-8301.

    

    More: What to see on a daytrip to Gosport, Indiana

    Spencer in Owen County offers brewpub and smorgasbord

    After a visit to McCormick's Creek State Park or the Owen-Putnam State Forest , Spencer is just a short jog on Ind. 46 where a variety of options awaits.

    

    • Jit’s Thai Bistro is at 6 E. Market St. in the downtown square. Jit's has Thai food, from appetizers to main dishes, including Tom Kha Gai and sweet and sour saute. Hours are 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 4-8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon to 8:30 p.m. Saturday. For more, go online to jitsthaibistro.com or call 812-714-8276.
    • Chambers Restaurant , at 72 W. Market St., is where you’ll find a bunch of locals eating at the smorgasbord that has all the comfort foods you could want at both cold and hot buffet areas. Hours are 6 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Monday, and 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Check them out on Facebook or call 812-829-3022.

    A special stop near Solsberry in Greene County

    Over in Greene County, in Solsberry, not far from the Sculpture Trails Outdoor Museum , Fowler Pumpkin Patch and Canyon Forest Nature Preserve is Yoho General Store , at 10043 E. Tulip Road. The store has everything from hats, T-shirts, ice cream as well as breakfast, lunch and dinner with weekly specials you can find on their Facebook page . Hours are 7 a.m-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Check them out online at yohogeneralstore.com or call 812-825-7834.

    This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Heading to south-central Indiana for fall colors? Here's where you can get good food

