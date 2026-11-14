SPRING CITY — Spring City Chamber of Commerce officials said there’s nothing quite like Christmas in a small town, and they are busy planning a day of holiday traditions and Christmas memories.

The Spring City Chamber of Commerce and Spring City Tourism and Events Commission are inviting local businesses and community members to be part of Christmas at the Depot on Saturday, Nov. 28.

“We have several sponsorship opportunities available,” officials said. “Every contribution helps us bring a little extra Christmas magic to Spring City.”

Sponsorship levels include

- Main Stage Sponsor — $300 (5 available)

- Santa Sponsor — $250 (2 available)

- Tree Lighting Sponsor — $250 (3 available)

- Christmas Gift Sponsor — $75 (Unlimited available)

- Illuminated Snowflake Sponsor — $250 (16 available)

All sponsors will receive a special social media spotlight and recognition on a banner displayed on Front Street.

“We are so thankful for the businesses and individuals who continue to invest in our little town and help us create traditions that families will remember for years to come,” chamber officials said.

Sponsorship deadline is Friday, Nov. 20. Payments must be received at City Hall and all checks must be made payable to Town of Spring City.

For more information or to become a sponsor, contact Michelle at (423) 682-0007 or (423) 594-6944.

Let’s make Spring City shine a little brighter this Christmas.