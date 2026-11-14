NASHVILLE — Tennesseans can now reserve native trees to plant at their homes, farms, and businesses during the 13th annual Tennessee Tree Day event on March 19 and 20, 2027. Organized by Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC), the statewide initiative offers nearly 100,000 trees across 153 community pick-up sites spanning all 95 counties.

Online reservations are open now through March 1, 2027, at tectn.org/TennesseeTreeDay.

Participants can choose from 10 native species—including redbud, dogwood, elderberry, oak, and pawpaw—and select their preferred local pick-up site and time slot. A small donation is requested per tree to support the program, and trees are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Our goal is for every Tennessee yard and neighborhood to experience the beauty and benefits of a healthy and hearty tree canopy,” said Jeffrey Barrie, CEO of the Tennessee Environmental Council. “We organize Tennessee Tree Day every year to put the greatest number of native trees into the hands of the greatest number of people.”

Since launching its Tree Initiative in 2007, more than 200,000 volunteers have planted over 1.2 million native trees across Tennessee through the program, advancing TEC’s mission to help communities improve the environment for all.

“Tree Day has become a family tradition and one of the best ways to improve our environment,” said Cynthia Hernandez, Tree Day Manager at TEC. “As these trees grow, they purify our air, filter stormwater, lower summer cooling costs, increase property values, and provide vital food and habitat for birds and wildlife.”

Tennessee Tree Day is made possible through support from key partners and sponsors, including UT Extension, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry, Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), National Wildlife Federation (NWF), Atmos Energy, LKQ Foundation, Nissan Americas, Penske, Sharing Change, TC Energy, and Undaunted Consulting LLC.

Founded in 1970, the Tennessee Environmental Council is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to creating thriving habitats, a circular economy and climate balance in Tennessee. To reserve trees or learn more, visit tectn.org/TennesseeTreeDay.