SPRING CITY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority’s Watts Bar Nuclear Plant Unit 2 safely began a scheduled refueling and maintenance outage late Friday evening after generating 14.93 billion kilowatt-hours of carbon-free energy during 536 days of operation.

“During this refueling and maintenance outage, our team members will make improvements to Watts Bar Unit 2 that will benefit the people of the Tennessee Valley for many years to come,” said Delson Erb, TVA Watts Bar Site Vice President. “The Watts Bar team will perform upgrades and maintenance that can only be done when the unit is offline. This includes improvements to systems and components to ensure that Unit 2 continues to deliver safe, reliable, and affordable energy for the 10 million people Watts Bar and TVA serve throughout the Valley.”

Around 10,500 work activities are planned, including the loading of 88 new nuclear fuel assemblies, performing inspections of reactor components as well as turbine and generator systems, maintenance of plant equipment, and installing unit enhancements.

Watts Bar Unit 2 is one of seven operational TVA nuclear reactors across the Valley. TVA’s nuclear fleet is the third largest in the nation, safely and reliably providing more than 40% of all electricity used throughout the Tennessee Valley. Combined with other parts of TVA’s diverse generation system, nuclear power is the major contributor to TVA carbon-free energy, which currently accounts for more than half the energy supplied to customers today.

Nuclear energy is critical to our nation’s energy security. Moving forward, TVA is implementing a Nuclear Life Extension plan, with more than 400 projects in process, that will add up to 244 MW of additional generation over the next 10-15 years to help ensure our region’s energy security.

The Tennessee Valley Authority is the nation’s largest public power supplier, delivering energy to more than 10 million people across seven southeastern states. TVA has one of the most diverse energy systems — including nuclear, hydro, coal, gas, solar and advanced technologies. TVA is making significant investments in its power system toward new generation and transmission.

TVA is a corporate agency of the United States, receiving no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity. TVA maintains some of the lowest energy costs and highest reliability in the nation. TVA’s residential rates are lower than those paid by about 80% of customers of the top 100 U.S. utilities, and its industrial rates are lower than those paid by over 90% of customers of the top 100 U.S. utilities. In addition, TVA provides flood control, navigation, and land management for the Tennessee River system, and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation. Learn more at TVA.com.