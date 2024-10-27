Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Herald News

    Gas prices in Massachusetts fell from last week: Find out how much.

    By USA TODAY Network,

    2 days ago

    State gas prices fell last week and reached an average of $3.03 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, down from last week's price of $3.05 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

    The average fuel price in state has fallen about 6 cents since last month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the state in the last year have been as low as $3.01 on Oct. 7, 2024, and as high as $3.76 on Aug. 7, 2023.

    A year ago, the average gas price in Massachusetts was 14% higher at $3.53 per gallon.

    >> INTERACTIVE: See how your area's gas prices have changed over the years at data.heraldnews.com .

    The average gas price in the United States last week was $3.14, making prices in the state about 3.8% lower than the nation's average. The average national gas price is down from last week's average of $3.17 per gallon.

    The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration . Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here . This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

    This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Gas prices in Massachusetts fell from last week: Find out how much.

    Related Search

    Gas pricesGas price fluctuationsUnited StatesNational gas pricesHerald newsOzge Terzioglu

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza18 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post28 days ago
    100+ Vendors, Delicious Drinks & More: You're Invited To Sip & Stroll in Kingston
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Rudy Giuliani ordered to turn over NYC apartment, 26 watches to Georgia election workers
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post13 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post24 days ago
    'Screaming' girls reported by residents of Aurora apartments housing migrants
    David Heitz20 hours ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily6 days ago
    Chasing off the homeless: SET team despised, revered by Denverites
    David Heitz13 hours ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    St. Johns County sued over panhandling restrictions
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 hours ago
    125+ Vendors, Food Trucks & More: Don't Miss The 12th Annual Holiday Shopping Expo in Quincy
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    30+ Handmade Vendors, Raffles & More: Get Ready For Autumn Craft Fair in Medford
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Obama charms roaring Tucson crowd of 7,000 for Harris
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt28 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post22 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy