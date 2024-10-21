Open in App
    Vote: 12 Football players up for Herald News Player of the Week for Oct. 18

    By Steven Sanchez, The Herald News,

    2 days ago

    FALL RIVER — Twelve football players from the Fall River area have been placed on the Player of the Week ballot.

    This poll is for performances from Oct. 18. Supporters of the schools — Atlantis Charter, Case, Diman, Durfee, Somerset Berkley and Westport — and student-athletes can visit heraldnews.com to vote for the person of their choosing.

    Joseph Case's Zachary Kern won last week's poll with 90.88% of the votes (3,894).

    Voting will conclude Oct. 26 with the winner announced here and X (formerly known as Twitter).

    Don't wait. Vote now and often for your favorite choice.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nrSm7_0wFpaHia00

    YOU CAN VOTE HERE

    Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @Chezsports

    This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Vote: 12 Football players up for Herald News Player of the Week for Oct. 18

