Boys soccer playoffs: Which Washington County team earned a region finals berth Friday?

Boonsboro was the lone Washington County boys soccer team in action Friday as the MPSSAA playoffs continued with region semifinals. Here's what happened:

Cole O'Dell scored four goals, Reed Raymond added three goals and an assist, and the host and No. 2-seed Warriors (5-9) rolled past the No. 3 Cougars to advance to the region final.

Boonsboro will either travel to top-seed Brunswick or host No. 4 Clear Spring on Tuesday. Brunswick hosts Clear Spring in the other region semifinal Saturday at 7 p.m.

Connor Seal scored the other goal for the Warriors. Owen Hardy had four assists, Brady O'Dell had an assist and made five saves, and Naythan Bwana and Tyler Sadler added an assist each.

Wednesday

1A West Region II quarterfinals

Clear Spring 3, Smithsburg 1

JJ Hull scored two goals to lead the Blazers over the Leopards.

"Three goals is the most we've scored all season," Blazers coach Wade Elwood said. "We were moving the ball well. Putting balls in the box is what we'd been struggling at doing all year."

Wyatt Albowicz scored on an assist by Logan Mowen to give Clear Spring a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute. Goals by Hull in the 39th and 53rd minutes made it 3-0.

The Leopards scored their lone goal in the 61st minute on a penalty kick by Tyler Miller.

Tyce McConnaughey made seven for the Blazers (4-9), while Noah Shepley had 11 saves for Smithsburg (0-13-1).

"Our defense played well," Elwood said. "And Tyce, obviously, is a different animal out there. He's a great keeper. We just have to get him some goals."

Clear Spring, the No. 4 seed, will travel to play No. 1 Brunswick in the region semifinals Saturday at 7 p.m.

"That's going to be a tough one," Elwood said. "They're definitely a state-championship kind of team. We just have to go play some defense and hope we get lucky and score some goals."

3A West Region I quarterfinals

Tuscarora 4, South Hagerstown 1

The No. 7-seed Rebels (1-11-3) had their season ended by the No. 2 Titans.

Hassan Azhar scored South's goal on an assist by Armando Guandique.

