Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Herald-Mail

    Boys soccer playoffs: Which Washington County team earned a region finals berth Friday?

    By Andy Mason and Daniel Kauffman, The Herald-Mail,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cfDLJ_0wJv8tqt00

    Boonsboro was the lone Washington County boys soccer team in action Friday as the MPSSAA playoffs continued with region semifinals. Here's what happened:

    Cole O'Dell scored four goals, Reed Raymond added three goals and an assist, and the host and No. 2-seed Warriors (5-9) rolled past the No. 3 Cougars to advance to the region final.

    Boonsboro will either travel to top-seed Brunswick or host No. 4 Clear Spring on Tuesday. Brunswick hosts Clear Spring in the other region semifinal Saturday at 7 p.m.

    Connor Seal scored the other goal for the Warriors. Owen Hardy had four assists, Brady O'Dell had an assist and made five saves, and Naythan Bwana and Tyler Sadler added an assist each.

    Wednesday

    1A West Region II quarterfinals

    Clear Spring 3, Smithsburg 1

    JJ Hull scored two goals to lead the Blazers over the Leopards.

    "Three goals is the most we've scored all season," Blazers coach Wade Elwood said. "We were moving the ball well. Putting balls in the box is what we'd been struggling at doing all year."

    Wyatt Albowicz scored on an assist by Logan Mowen to give Clear Spring a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute. Goals by Hull in the 39th and 53rd minutes made it 3-0.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JpzZn_0wJv8tqt00

    The Leopards scored their lone goal in the 61st minute on a penalty kick by Tyler Miller.

    Tyce McConnaughey made seven for the Blazers (4-9), while Noah Shepley had 11 saves for Smithsburg (0-13-1).

    "Our defense played well," Elwood said. "And Tyce, obviously, is a different animal out there. He's a great keeper. We just have to get him some goals."

    Clear Spring, the No. 4 seed, will travel to play No. 1 Brunswick in the region semifinals Saturday at 7 p.m.

    "That's going to be a tough one," Elwood said. "They're definitely a state-championship kind of team. We just have to go play some defense and hope we get lucky and score some goals."

    3A West Region I quarterfinals

    Tuscarora 4, South Hagerstown 1

    The No. 7-seed Rebels (1-11-3) had their season ended by the No. 2 Titans.

    Hassan Azhar scored South's goal on an assist by Armando Guandique.

    This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Boys soccer playoffs: Which Washington County team earned a region finals berth Friday?

    Related Search

    Washington CountyBoys soccer playoffsSoccer game highlightsTeam performance analysisSouth HagerstownWyatt Albowicz

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel17 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza19 hours ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Outgoing East Union chief thanked for service; interim officer-in-charge appointed
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Denver opens affordable apartment complex for seniors on holy land
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Unique Looking Pup Searching For Over Seven Months After Brother Adopted Without Him
    Camilo Díaz6 days ago
    East Union supervisors send solar farm plan to zoning board over property line that may not exist
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel17 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents4 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker23 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA22 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy