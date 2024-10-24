Here's how four Washington County girls soccer teams fared in first-round playoff action

Four Washington County girls soccer teams were in action Wednesday as the MPSSAA playoffs got underway. Here's what happened:

Clear Spring, the No. 4 seed, took control early on its way to a 5-0 win over No. 5 Catoctin in the Class 1A West Region II quarterfinals Wednesday.

Hadley Elwood scored in the third minute, and by halftime, the Blazers led 4-0 after goals by Sophia Sudek, Mia Tiznado and Grace Vizcaya.

"In many of our games this year, that's where we've struggled, to get a start," Clear Spring coach Sid Shupp said. "We usually give up a few goals early, and then we decide to play."

Elwood scored again in the second half, Bailey Fletcher finished with two assists, Sudek had an assist, and goalie Alyssalynn Barr made five saves for the shutout.

"We tied them (1-1) a month ago down at Catoctin, so we knew it was going to be a battle," Shupp said. "It was nice to get this win. It's nice for our girls to get a win, so we're super excited about that."

Clear Spring (3-9-1) will travel to play top-seeded Brunswick in the region semifinals Saturday at 5 p.m.

3A West Region I quarterfinals

Linganore 2, North Hagerstown 0

The No. 4-seed Lancers shut out the No. 5 Hubs (7-8) at Oakdale to end North's season.

Westminster 9, South Hagerstown 0

The No. 7-seed Rebels (0-12) lost to the host and No. 2 Owls to conclude their season.

2A West Region I quarterfinals

Winters Mill 8, Williamsport 0

The No. 5-seed Wildcats (2-11) were shut out by the host and No. 4-seed Falcons to finish the season.

