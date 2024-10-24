MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Pikeside United Methodist Church, 25 Paynes Ford Road, Martinsburg, is collecting supplies and dry goods now through Saturday, Oct. 26, from 8 a.m. to 5p.m. for hurricane disaster relief in North Carolina and the surrounding areas. Look for the tractor trailer on the Route 11 side of the church.

Supplies needed:

Monetary donations (donate online, go to pikesideumc.org select UMCOR)

Small propane heaters (Heater Buddy type)

Generators

Chainsaws

Small heaters

Dehumidifiers

Rakes

Shovels

Diapers

New blankets

Non-perishable food

Paper goods

Cleaning supplies

Dog and cat food

Water

New winter clothing (men’s and women's all sizes)

Hand warmers (hot hands)

For more information, call 304-263-4633 or go to www.pikesideumc.org .

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Pikeside UMC collecting supplies for N.C. hurricane victims, now through Oct. 26