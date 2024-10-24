Open in App
    • The Herald-Mail

    How much did that house sell for? Washington County deed transfers for Sept. 8-14, 2024

    By The Herald-Mail,

    2 days ago

    The following deed transfers for Sept. 8-14, 2024 in Washington County are public record in the Maryland Department of Assessment and Taxation office:

    Washington County residential deeds

    • Aaron George to Rafhanah Pitkin, 13511 The Heights, Hagerstown, $899,000
    • Harold Jones to Karen Angela Padmore, 109 Birch Knoll Road, Hagerstown, $344,900
    • Steven Verrill to Joseph Raysin, 627 Docs Lane, Knoxville, $343,000
    • Andrew Bromhal to Mark Harvey, 344 Belview Ave., Hagerstown, $249,900
    • Michael Rosario to Lee Properties LLC, 834 Monroe Ave., Hagerstown, $280,000
    • Mark and Stephanie Keys to Matthew Cody III, 16612 Tammany Manor Road, Williamsport, $384,000
    • Charles Edward Semler to Jacob Stottlemyer, 5430 Sharpsburg Pike, Sharpsburg, $265,000
    • Robert Stine to Chad Lawrence Collins, 18624 Outpost Road, Keedysville, $650,000
    • Donald and Martha Metcalf to Norman Clarke Conrad, 125 Sherris Way, Smithsburg, $367,000
    • Kyle Phillips to Gacela Lisbeth Morataya, 19511 Elk Ridge Drive, Keedysville, $350,000
    • Jeanie Prochaska to Richard Benjamin, 5632 Amos Reeder Road, Boonsboro, $685,000
    • Michael Scott to Innocent Adebiyi, 17824 Stars Lane, Hagerstown, $532,000
    • Kevin Dick to Carrie Shindle, 1000 Brinker Drive, Hagerstown, $153,000
    • Jason Happel to Jacob Lux, 11125 Eastwood Drive, Hagerstown, $465,000
    • U.S. Bank National Association to Red Pig Properties LLC, 17527 Virginia Ave., Hagerstown, $167,500
    • Gregory Adkins Revocable Trust to David Michael Tyler, 18748 Mesa Terrace, Hagerstown, $305,000
    • Jeffrey Exline to Butts Properties LLC, 4542 Harpers Ferry Road, Sharpsburg, $219,000
    • Vernon Knable to Devin Diehl, 14705 Heavenly Acres Ridge, Hancock, $285,000
    • Kay Smith to Nathaniel Lovdahl, 4312 Main St., Rohrersville, $339,900
    • Kay Smith to Nathaniel Lovdahl, 4314 Main St., Rohrersville, $339,900
    • DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Narh Nartey, 9400 Alloway Drive, Hagerstown, $654,426
    • Joseph Collins to Brian Kinman, 13839 Greenfield Ave., Maugansville, $300,000
    • Ashwani Gill to Sherlyn Aguilar, 13908 Greenfield Ave., Maugansville, $291,500
    • Richard Baldasarre to Juan Reyna, 10448 Bailey Road, Hagerstown, $650,000
    • Mark McDonald to Robert Clarke Mana, 550 Pangborn Blvd., Hagerstown, $225,000
    • ATM Real Estate LLC to Dione McKewn, 235 Summit Ave., Hagerstown, $310,000
    • Phillip Deisher to Dahianna Yakdanin Serrata Soto, 12630 Covenant Way, Hagerstown, $480,000
    • Nathanael Norman to Heather Elise Irvine, 1060 Fairview Road, Hagerstown, $245,000
    • Beth Buys REI LLC to Kateri Lynn Taylor, 12110 Heather Drive, Hagerstown, $169,900
    • Marvin Toms to Dariela Maria Sarmiento, 10804 Roessner Ave., Hagerstown, $310,000
    • Coyote Land Holdings LLC to Thomas Settle, Draper Road, Clear Spring, $350,000
    • James Haines to Thomas Mark Freehling, 203 Baptist Church Road, Hancock, $100,000
    • Matthew Joseph Madeira to Wendy Desatnick, 301 S. Main St., Boonsboro, $310,000
    • Thomas Patrick O'Brien to Jailor Gerardo Vindas, 3420 Kaetzel Road, Rohrersville, $574,900
    • United Cerebral Palsy of Central to Melvin Ramirez, 18321 College Road, Hagerstown, $260,000
    • Freedom Hill Homes LLC to The William and Deborah Cosgrove Family Revocable Trust, 13953 Patriot Way, Hagerstown, $370,000
    • Monica Melgar Pino to Bartolome Amaya Guzman, 21422 Mt. Lena Road, Boonsboro, $380,000
    • Patricia Wilson to Michal Olech, 11446 Isaac Court, Hagerstown, $399,000
    • Timothy Castle to Amber Murphy, 6120 Harvest Court, Keedysville, $335,000
    • Butts Properties LLC to Trevor Daniel Garrott, 207 Avon Road, Hagerstown, $180,000
    • Viva Cecile French to Destiny Taylor, 11509 Green Valley Drive, Hagerstown, $243,200
    • Bonnie Dorsey to Jennifer Melendez, 17938 Hickory Lane, Hagerstown, $250,000
    • Taylor Davis to Joshua Parham, 18510 Orchard Hills Parkway, Hagerstown, $439,900

    Washington County non-residential deeds

    • Michael Osick Jr. to Ruizhe LLC, 331 Summit Ave., Hagerstown, $400,000
    • Michael Osick Jr. to Ruizhe LLC, 245 N. Potomac St., Hagerstown, $700,000
    • Boston Market Real Estate Company to Jung Kyung LLC, 1620 Wesel Blvd., Hagerstown, $2,125,984

    Vote for the Student of the Week: Herald-Mail Student of the Week: See this week's poll

    Commissioners clash over taxes: Schools, roads, projects cost a lot. County officials disagree over how to pay for them

    This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: How much did that house sell for? Washington County deed transfers for Sept. 8-14, 2024

