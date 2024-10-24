How much did that house sell for? Washington County deed transfers for Sept. 8-14, 2024

The following deed transfers for Sept. 8-14, 2024 in Washington County are public record in the Maryland Department of Assessment and Taxation office:

Washington County residential deeds

Aaron George to Rafhanah Pitkin, 13511 The Heights, Hagerstown, $899,000

Harold Jones to Karen Angela Padmore, 109 Birch Knoll Road, Hagerstown, $344,900

Steven Verrill to Joseph Raysin, 627 Docs Lane, Knoxville, $343,000

Andrew Bromhal to Mark Harvey, 344 Belview Ave., Hagerstown, $249,900

Michael Rosario to Lee Properties LLC, 834 Monroe Ave., Hagerstown, $280,000

Mark and Stephanie Keys to Matthew Cody III, 16612 Tammany Manor Road, Williamsport, $384,000

Charles Edward Semler to Jacob Stottlemyer, 5430 Sharpsburg Pike, Sharpsburg, $265,000

Robert Stine to Chad Lawrence Collins, 18624 Outpost Road, Keedysville, $650,000

Donald and Martha Metcalf to Norman Clarke Conrad, 125 Sherris Way, Smithsburg, $367,000

Kyle Phillips to Gacela Lisbeth Morataya, 19511 Elk Ridge Drive, Keedysville, $350,000

Jeanie Prochaska to Richard Benjamin, 5632 Amos Reeder Road, Boonsboro, $685,000

Michael Scott to Innocent Adebiyi, 17824 Stars Lane, Hagerstown, $532,000

Kevin Dick to Carrie Shindle, 1000 Brinker Drive, Hagerstown, $153,000

Jason Happel to Jacob Lux, 11125 Eastwood Drive, Hagerstown, $465,000

U.S. Bank National Association to Red Pig Properties LLC, 17527 Virginia Ave., Hagerstown, $167,500

Gregory Adkins Revocable Trust to David Michael Tyler, 18748 Mesa Terrace, Hagerstown, $305,000

Jeffrey Exline to Butts Properties LLC, 4542 Harpers Ferry Road, Sharpsburg, $219,000

Vernon Knable to Devin Diehl, 14705 Heavenly Acres Ridge, Hancock, $285,000

Kay Smith to Nathaniel Lovdahl, 4312 Main St., Rohrersville, $339,900

Kay Smith to Nathaniel Lovdahl, 4314 Main St., Rohrersville, $339,900

DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Narh Nartey, 9400 Alloway Drive, Hagerstown, $654,426

Joseph Collins to Brian Kinman, 13839 Greenfield Ave., Maugansville, $300,000

Ashwani Gill to Sherlyn Aguilar, 13908 Greenfield Ave., Maugansville, $291,500

Richard Baldasarre to Juan Reyna, 10448 Bailey Road, Hagerstown, $650,000

Mark McDonald to Robert Clarke Mana, 550 Pangborn Blvd., Hagerstown, $225,000

ATM Real Estate LLC to Dione McKewn, 235 Summit Ave., Hagerstown, $310,000

Phillip Deisher to Dahianna Yakdanin Serrata Soto, 12630 Covenant Way, Hagerstown, $480,000

Nathanael Norman to Heather Elise Irvine, 1060 Fairview Road, Hagerstown, $245,000

Beth Buys REI LLC to Kateri Lynn Taylor, 12110 Heather Drive, Hagerstown, $169,900

Marvin Toms to Dariela Maria Sarmiento, 10804 Roessner Ave., Hagerstown, $310,000

Coyote Land Holdings LLC to Thomas Settle, Draper Road, Clear Spring, $350,000

James Haines to Thomas Mark Freehling, 203 Baptist Church Road, Hancock, $100,000

Matthew Joseph Madeira to Wendy Desatnick, 301 S. Main St., Boonsboro, $310,000

Thomas Patrick O'Brien to Jailor Gerardo Vindas, 3420 Kaetzel Road, Rohrersville, $574,900

United Cerebral Palsy of Central to Melvin Ramirez, 18321 College Road, Hagerstown, $260,000

Freedom Hill Homes LLC to The William and Deborah Cosgrove Family Revocable Trust, 13953 Patriot Way, Hagerstown, $370,000

Monica Melgar Pino to Bartolome Amaya Guzman, 21422 Mt. Lena Road, Boonsboro, $380,000

Patricia Wilson to Michal Olech, 11446 Isaac Court, Hagerstown, $399,000

Timothy Castle to Amber Murphy, 6120 Harvest Court, Keedysville, $335,000

Butts Properties LLC to Trevor Daniel Garrott, 207 Avon Road, Hagerstown, $180,000

Viva Cecile French to Destiny Taylor, 11509 Green Valley Drive, Hagerstown, $243,200

Bonnie Dorsey to Jennifer Melendez, 17938 Hickory Lane, Hagerstown, $250,000

Taylor Davis to Joshua Parham, 18510 Orchard Hills Parkway, Hagerstown, $439,900

Washington County non-residential deeds

Michael Osick Jr. to Ruizhe LLC, 331 Summit Ave., Hagerstown, $400,000

Michael Osick Jr. to Ruizhe LLC, 245 N. Potomac St., Hagerstown, $700,000

Boston Market Real Estate Company to Jung Kyung LLC, 1620 Wesel Blvd., Hagerstown, $2,125,984

