    • The Herald-Mail

    Washington County high school scores and top performers for Oct. 21-26

    By Andy Mason and Daniel Kauffman, The Herald-Mail,

    2 days ago

    Here's this week's list of scores and top performers for Washington County high school sports .

    Thursday, Oct. 24

    Volleyball

    North Hagerstown 3, Walkersville 0

    South Hagerstown 3, Brunswick 0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-8)

    Clear Spring 3, Oakdale 0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-15)

    Berkeley Springs 3, Hancock 2

    Golf

    Boonsboro 156, North Hagerstown 167, South Hagerstown 190, Williamsport 198, Clear Spring 198

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LDKjx_0wINxi5r00

    Top performers

    • Shianne Hill, Sierra Shoemaker, Carson Lehman, Stephanie Murray and Melia Tucker, South Hagerstown volleyball -- Hill had 16assists and 12 digs, Shoemaker had 17 digs and seven aces, Lehman had seven kills, Murray had 10 digs and five kills, and Tucker added 10 digs and four kills in a sweep of Brunswick.
    • Callie Hose, Addy Zeigler, Madison Haupt, Olivia Smith, Malea Shingleton, Kaisy Custer and Skylar Plante, Clear Spring volleyball -- Hose had 23 digs, Zeigler had 14 kills, three aces and five digs, Haupt had 12 digs, Smith had nine digs, five kills and four aces, Shingleton had 13 assists, Custer had six kills and Plante added five blocks in a sweep of Oakdale.
    • Piper Meredith, Kadan Jones, Trenten Spencer, Landon Waters and Nate Montgomery, Boonsboro golf -- Meredith shot a 35 for medalist honors, Jones and Spencer each shot a 39, Waters shot a 43 and Montgomery added a 44 was the Warriors won a five-team Washington County match at Black Rock.
    • Tristan Stiffler, Keegan Warrick, Delaney Fuss, Colt Tucker and Sadie Morton, North Hagerstown golf -- Stiffler and Warrick each shot a 40, Fuss shot a 43, Tucker shot a 44 and Morton shot a 45 in a five-team Washington County match at Black Rock.
    • Cameron Face, Williamsport golf -- Shot a 43 in a five-team Washington County match at Black Rock.
    • Cody Booth, South Hagerstown golf -- Shot a 44 in a five-team Washington County match at Black Rock.
    • Cal Bragunier, Clear Spring golf -- Shot a 45 in a five-team Washington County match at Black Rock.
    • Madison Booth, Kaybree Souders, Alyssa Keefer and Payton Mosier, Hancock volleyball -- Booth had 26 kills and nine digs, Souders had 30 assists, Keefer had 23 assists and 10 digs, and Mosier added 12 kills and four aces in a loss to Berkeley Springs.

    Wednesday, Oct. 23

    Flag Football

    Smithsburg 32, South Hagerstown 12

    Volleyball

    Smithsburg 3, Allegany 0

    Saint James 3, Middletown 0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-23)

    James Wood 3, Williamsport 0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-23)

    Field Hockey

    Saint James 6, Georgetown Prep 2

    Top performers

    • Maren McFarland, Jenna Howe, Taylor King and Kayla Hawbecker, Smithsburg flag football -- McFarland threw for three TDs and rushed for two more, Howe caught two TDs, King had a TD catch and Hawbecker added two interceptions in a win over South.
    • Yemeli Akaya, Zoya Fazal, Carli Mazaleski and Bailey Crampton, Saint James volleyball -- Akaya had 12 kills, Fazal had 11 kills, Mazaleski had 19 digs and Crampton added 34 assists in a sweep of Middletown.
    • Skylar Norris, Emerson Shank, Elizabeth Warren and Catherine Warren, Williamsport volleyball -- Norris had 14 kills and six digs, Shank had 15 assists and 10 digs, Elizabeth Warren had 11 digs and Catherine Warren added nine kills in a loss to James Wood.

    Tuesday, Oct. 22

    Flag Football

    Boonsboro 25, North Hagerstown 14

    Boys Soccer

    Potomac 5, Saint James 0

    Volleyball

    North Hagerstown 3, Boonsboro 2 (25-15, 19-25, 25-14, 22-25, 15-10)

    Clear Spring 3, Martinsburg 0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-22)

    Smithsburg 3, South Hagerstown 0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-16)

    Hancock 3, Hyndman 0

    MCST quarterfinals: Covenant Life 3, Heritage 2 (21-25, 25-16, 25-17, 18-25, 15-9)

    Golf

    Manchester Valley 158, Hereford 164, Boonsboro 198

    Top performers

    • Mylee Hartman, AB Fletcher, Bekah Meiklejohn, Maddy Davis and Morgan Cook, Boonsboro flag football -- Hartman had three touchdown passes, Fletcher had two TD receptions, Meiklejohn had a TD catch, Davis had a pick six, and Cook had four flag pulls in a win over North Hagerstown.
    • Addy Zeigler, Olivia Smith, Kaisy Custer and Malea Shingleton, Clear Spring volleyball -- Zeigler had 15 kills, nine digs and two blocks, Smith had nine kills, 15 digs and three blocks, Custer had nine kills, 10 digs and three blocks, and Shingleton had 18 assists and eight digs in a sweep of Martinsburg.
    • Chloe Fisher, Emily Ryder, Zoe Dixon, Jenna Yoder and Calli Haugh, Smithsburg volleyball -- Fisher had 30 assists and 14 digs, Ryder had 10 kills, three blocks and five digs, Dixon had eight kills, Yoder had seven kills and eight digs, and Haugh added 11 digs in a sweep of South Hagerstown.
    • Rosslyn Briggs, Larissa Blair, Anna Jackson, Aly Phillips and Breann Reed, Boonsboro volleyball -- Briggs had 14 kills, 14 digs and four aces, Blair had 13 kills, Jackson had nine kills, five blocks and 10 digs, Phillips had 41 assists, and Reed had 21 digs in a five-set loss to North Hagerstown.
    • Payton Mosier, Kaybree Souders, Alyssa Keefer and Jenna Wells, Hancock volleyball -- Mosier had 14 kills, Souders had 17 assists and seven aces, Keefer had 14 assists and seven aces, and Wells added six kills in a sweep of Hyndman.
    • Collin Shaffer, Boonsboro golf — Shot a 43 in a tri-match at Oakmont Greens.
    • Lilly Yurche, Payton Wood and Ava Dahn, Heritage volleyball -- Yurche had 30 assists and six aces, Wood had 20 kills and Dahn added 12 kills and six digs in a loss to Covenant Life in the Maryland Christian Schools Tournament quarterfinals.

    Soccer: Here’s how three Washington County teams fared in CMC championship games

    Monday, Oct. 21

    Volleyball

    North Hagerstown 3, Grace Academy 1 (27-29, 26-24, 25-23, 25-22)

    Williamsport 3, Oakdale 0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-23)

    Top performers

    • Caydence Doolan, Lauren Hobbs, Nevaeh Ware, Sydney Wilt, Madison Shatzer and Chloe Gee, North Hagerstown volleyball -- Doolan had 25 kills, Hobbs had 34 assists and six kills, Ware had 12 kills and six aces, Wilt had 18 digs, Shatzer had 12 digs and Gee added nine kills in a win over Grace.
    • Skylar Norris, Emerson Shank, Elizabeth Warren, McKenna Murphy and Catherine Warren, Williamsport volleyball -- Norris had 14 kills and six digs, Shank had 20 assists, Elizabeth Warren had 11 digs, Murphy had nine digs and Catherine Warren added seven kills in a sweep of Oakdale.
    • Izzy Lear, Elise Barnhart, Grace Larrivee, Sophia Mitchell and Sophie Everhart, Grace Academy volleyball -- Lear had 24 digs, Barnhart had 26 assists and 12 digs, Larrivee had 12 kills and four blocks, Mitchell had 11 kills and six digs, and Everhart added nine kills in a loss to North Hagerstown.

    This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Washington County high school scores and top performers for Oct. 21-26

