Here’s how three Washington County soccer teams fared in CMC championship games

Three Washington County soccer teams played in Central Maryland Conference championship games Monday. Here's what happened:

An undefeated season came to end for the North Hagerstown boys in the large-school title match against Urbana at Tuscarora.

After the game was tied 0-0 at the end of regulation, the Hawks topped the Hubs in a penalty-kick shootout, 2-0. There is no overtime in CMC championship games.

North (13-1-1) went 0-for-4 in the shootout as Urbana goalie OT Kipalu stopped the first two shots, the third attempt hit the top of the crossbar, and the fourth went wide right. Lucas Godfroy and Jorge Ortega Alfonso both found the back of the net for the Hawks.

"We'll get back to work and make sure we put the opportunities we have away, and we should be better taking PKs," North coach Uriel Galvan said. "We're going to be better, that's for sure. We'll come back to work tomorrow and get ready for Saturday."

On Saturday, the Hubs, after earning a first-round bye , will host either Oakdale or Linganore in the 3A West Region I semifinals at 7 p.m.

Girls small-school championship

Brunswick 3, Smithsburg 0

Alexa Domathoti scored twice and the Railroaders shut out the Leopards at Smithsburg.

Leopards goalie Macy Peters made multiple tough saves early, but Domathoti gave Brunswick a 1-0 halftime lead with her first goal in the 27th minute.

Brylie Jensen doubled the lead with a goal in the first minute of the second half, and Domathoti added her second strike eight minutes later.

Cross country: Washington County runners dominate at CMC championships

Boys small-school championship

Middletown 6, Boonsboro 1

Cesar Ramirez scored twice in a five-minute span of the first half and finished with a hat trick, sparking the Knights past the Warriors at Smithsburg.

Ramirez’s goals came in the 14th and 18th minutes. Rory Kopelson made it 3-0 in the 29th minute, striking on a loose ball after a corner kick.

Ramirez completed his hat trick on a header of Kopelson’s throw-in three minutes into the second half.

Boonsboro got on the board in the 58th minute on a 35-yard rocket by Connor Permenter. Middletown immediately answered on a goal by Connor Grimm off a Kopelson assist, and two minutes later Tristan Kopelson netted the final goal of the night.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Here’s how three Washington County soccer teams fared in CMC championship games