Sterling Road to close for railroad maintenance, Oct. 21-25

Sterling Road will be closed at the railroad tracks on Monday, Oct. 21, at 8:30 a.m. and will remain closed until Friday, Oct. 25, at 4 p.m. to allow Norfolk Southern to make improvements to the railroad infrastructure.

During this time, Sterling Road will be closed to all through traffic. Detour signs will be posted to guide drivers around the closure. Plan ahead and use alternate routes to avoid delays.

For further information, contact Washington County's Public Relations and Marketing Department at pr@washco-md.net .

