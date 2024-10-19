Open in App
    Sterling Road to close for railroad maintenance, Oct. 21-25

    By Special to the Herald-Mail,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GTVbz_0wDNesmZ00

    Sterling Road will be closed at the railroad tracks on Monday, Oct. 21, at 8:30 a.m. and will remain closed until Friday, Oct. 25, at 4 p.m. to allow Norfolk Southern to make improvements to the railroad infrastructure.

    During this time, Sterling Road will be closed to all through traffic. Detour signs will be posted to guide drivers around the closure. Plan ahead and use alternate routes to avoid delays.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hio6w_0wDNesmZ00

    For further information, contact Washington County's Public Relations and Marketing Department at pr@washco-md.net .

    More road closures: Oct. 19 block party to close part of Radcliffe Avenue

    This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Sterling Road to close for railroad maintenance, Oct. 21-25

