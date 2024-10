Maryland in-person early voting begins Thursday, Oct. 24. Everything to know

The Maryland State Board of Elections reminds voters that statewide in-person early voting for this year’s General Election begins Thursday, Oct. 24, and runs through Thursday, Oct. 31.

Early voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Some early voting locations changed following July’s Primary Election.

Early voting centers for Washington County, Lower Eastern Shore

Washington County (three early voting centers):

Boonsboro American Legion, 710 N. Main St., Boonsboro Smithsburg Branch Library, 66 W. Water St., Smithsburg Washington County Election Center, 17718 Virginia Avenue, Hagerstown

Somerset County (one early voting center):

Somerset County Technical High School, 7994 Tawes Campus Drive, Westover

Wicomico County (two early voting centers):

First Baptist Church Family Life and Cultural Center, 528 Booth St., Salisbury Wicomico Youth and Civic Center, 500 Glen Ave., Salisbury

Worcester County (one early voting center):

Roland E. Powell Convention Center, 4001 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City

Not registed to vote in Maryland? There's still time, even on Election Day

There is still time to register to vote in the upcoming election. Marylanders can register when they cast their vote during early voting or on Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 5.) To register, bring a document that proves where you live when you visit your local polling place.

What to know about mail-in voting, in-person Election Day voting

For registered voters, there are two other ways to vote in this election: mail-in voting and voting on Election Day.

Mail-in voting: To receive a mail-in ballot by mail, your request must be received (not just mailed) by Oct. 29. The deadline to request a web delivery mail-in ballot is Nov. 1. Visit SBE’s mail-in ballot webpage to request a ballot. Go to https://elections.maryland.gov/voting/absentee.html . Mail-in ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by or before 8 p.m. on Nov. 5. If returned by hand, ballots must be dropped at a ballot drop box or local board of elections by 8 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Vote on Election Day: To find your Election Day polling place, visit SBE’s Find My PollingPlace portal at https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/PollingPlaceSearch . Election Day polling places will be open Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

How to find out more about early voting in your Maryland county

Find out more about early voting and other ways to vote in this election:

Washington County — Go to https://www.washco-mdelections.org/election-headquarters or call 240-313-2050.

Somerset County — Go to https://www.somersetmd.us/government/board_of_elections.php or call 410-651-0767.

Wicomico County — Go to https://www.wicomicocounty.org/132/Board-of-Elections or call 410-548-4830.

Worcester County — Go to https://www.co.worcester.md.us/departments/board-elections or call 410-632-1194.

