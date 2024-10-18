Maryland AG warns to avoid scams when donating for hurricane relief. Strategies to follow.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown is warning consumers to beware of fraudulent charities and scams when donating to hurricane relief efforts.

As many states across the Southeast are facing a difficult recovery from the unprecedented devastation caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, many individuals are eager to help those affected by making donations.

Unfortunately, scam artists often take advantage of disasters like these to set up fake charities and exploit goodwill, so be on the lookout for fraudulent charities and other scams.

Donate to well-known charities to make sure money goes to right place

Before donating any money to a charitable organization, check to see if the charity is registered with the Maryland Secretary of State’s Public Registry.

Donate to well-known national or local charities with experience in disaster relief. Several websites (such as GuideStar and Charity Navigator) provide information on an organization’s financials, mission statements and more.

Bogus charities frequently use names and logos that are slightly changed but resemble well-known, legitimate organizations.

Strategies to keep in mind for protection from fraud

Never agree to give money over the phone or to a door-to-door solicitor. Ask the caller or solicitor for written information about the charity and read it before making a decision.

Avoid high-pressure and time-sensitive tactics, such as solicitors urging for an immediate donation. Even if the charity has an urgent need for money, the need will still exist after having vetted the organization to make sure it’s legitimate.

Be wary about clicking on requests for donations found in emails, on a third-party website, or on social media. Scammers frequently lure consumers through social media or emails to fake websites, which are set up to steal personal and/or financial information or to release malware onto computers.

Before donating to a particular organization, search the charity’s name online with terms like “scam” or “review” to see what, if any, experiences others have had with it.

Don’t respond to requests for prepaid credit cards, gift cards or bitcoin. Someone asking for donations in prepaid credit cards, gift cards or bitcoin is most likely a scammer.

Do not agree to send money through a courier or wire. Legitimate charitable organizations do not send couriers to pick up contributions.

Finally, remember that a legitimate organization should be able to clearly explain how the donation will be used and will provide a receipt for tax purposes.

Generosity can make a real difference, but it’s essential to stay vigilant. Taking these precautions, ensures contributions genuinely help the victims of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

Read more about charitable donations in the Attorney General's Office's “ Keeping Your Eyes Open When Donating to Charities ” Consumer’s Edge.

