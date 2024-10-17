Washington County deed transfers for Sept. 1-7, 2024

The following deed transfers, for Sept. 1-7, 2024, in Washington County are public record in the Maryland Department of Assessment and Taxation office:

Residential:

April Compton Fitzwater to Bantama Properties LLC, 345 Ridge Ave., Hagerstown, $90,000

Rebecca Ruppenthal to Brady Rohrer, 246 W. Main St., Hancock, $299,000

Reliable Construction Work LLC to Steven Bishop, 5 Grove Circle, Hancock, $246,000

Elwood and Roxann Stottlemyer to Diego Gamarra Roca, 107 David Drive, Boonsboro, $420,000

Nathan Stiles to Janet Stiles Fulton, 18415 Breathedsville Road, Boonsboro, $1,800,000

John Oliver Co. Inc. to Karen Drinnon, 7612 Shenandoah Court, Boonsboro, $652,559

Maulik Sharad Joshi to Justin Price, 9813 Pembroke Drive, Hagerstown, $790,000

Brandon Rohrer to Linwood Bowie Jr., 221 Lily Court, Hagerstown, $212,500

Theresa Eichelberger to Alexander Ridenhour Ramsey, 57 N. Main St., Keedysville, $325,000

Joshua Barnhart to Kelsey Nicole Smith, 23 Moller Parkway, Hagerstown, $386,463

Hanauni Lorina Kirkwood to Chantel Legette, 844 W. Irvin Ave., Hagerstown, $234,000

Alexandria Willis to Marrero Ellysbel Nevarez, 17114 Miner Ave., Williamsport, $335,000

Roger Hunter to Alvaro Arias, 18808 Diller Drive, Hagerstown, $305,000

Evergreen Home Solutions LLC to Jamar Le'Just, 15729 Fenton Ave., Williamsport, $324,900

Felixs Folly LLC to Richmond American Homes of Maryland Inc., 10061 Wilkes Drive, Williamsport, $720,000

Felixs Folly LLC to Richmond American Homes of Maryland Inc., 10069 Wilkes Drive, Williamsport, $720,000

Felixs Folly LLC to Richmond American Homes of Maryland Inc., 10078 Wilkes Drive, Williamsport, $720,000

Felixs Folly LLC to Richmond American Homes of Maryland Inc., 10074 Wilkes Drive, Williamsport, $720,000

Felixs Folly LLC to Richmond American Homes of Maryland Inc., 10070 Wilkes Drive, Williamsport, $720,000

Felixs Folly LLC to Richmond American Homes of Maryland Inc., 10066 Wilkes Drive, Williamsport, $720,000

Felixs Folly LLC to Richmond American Homes of Maryland Inc., 10062 Wilkes Drive, Williamsport, $720,000

Felixs Folly LLC to Richmond American Homes of Maryland Inc., 10058 Wilkes Drive, Williamsport, $720,000

Felixs Folly LLC to Richmond American Homes of Maryland Inc., 10054 Wilkes Drive, Williamsport, $720,000

Patricia Hropovich to Jerry Mills, 426 Guilford Ave., Hagerstown, $179,000

Adolph Jones to Sonia Perez Perez, 829 Maryland Ave., Hagerstown, $290,000

Adolph Jones to Sonia Perez Perez, 831 Maryland Ave., Hagerstown, $290,000

Dana Schoppert to Lidia Siguenza, 502 Summit Ave., Hagerstown, $285,000

Todd Bentley to Thomas Solan, 10768 Dam 5 Road, Clear Spring, $200,000

Patricia Ann Slater to Kristen Eve Cacciola, 11903 Iroquois Ave., Smithsburg, $229,000

Giles Associates Inc. to Robert Rubeck III, 10128 St. George Circle, Hagerstown, $240,000

Gary Thompson to Robert Clemson, 13821 Newcomer Road, Hagerstown, $251,100

Renaissance Realty LLC to Ashani Demar Duffus, 14606 Pennersville Road, Cascade, $387,000

Karen Gray to Mary McGaha Moats, 1747 Edgewood Hill Circle, Hagerstown, $115,000

Thomas Venetta to Elmar Matias Lopez, 11914 Wesley Drive, Hagerstown, $225,000

Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Inc. to Theresa Pedersen, 19629 Lavender Lane, Hagerstown, $418,983

Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Inc. to Benjamin Mandanas, 19653 Lavender Lane, Hagerstown, $386,855

Curtis Houser to David Allen Hose, 7103 Dam 4 Road, Sharpsburg, $330,000

Kathleen Therese Diute to Jan Warner, 935 W. Irvin Ave., Hagerstown, $285,000

Joseph Paul Hoffman to David Moser, 14839 National Pike, Clear Spring, $397,000

Martin Kending to Hanh Ha, 1405 Church St., Hagerstown, $280,000

John Jefferies to Tule River Homebuyer Earned Equity Agency, 17325 Diane Drive, Hagerstown, $399,900

Andrew Serafini to Peter Weiss, 13727 Corello Drive, Hagerstown, $650,000

Mary Sue Hamilton to Joshua Dicus, 8543 Barnes Road, Boonsboro, $485,000

Morphix LLC to Mervyn Bond, 21132 Reno Monument Road, Boonsboro, $479,999

Anthony Duane Welch to Kevin Dennis Young, 4621 Pennyhill Lane, Keedysville, $800,000

Harold French to Cassandra Hope Cunningham, 163 Southern Oak Drive, Hagerstown, $242,200

George and Theresa Pedersen to Daniel Morris, 20376 Splendor View Terrace, Hagerstown, $575,000

Eliu Castaneda Flores to Nicole Paulino, 32 E. Lee St., Hagerstown, $200,000

James Marshall to Steven Brooks Young, 1260 Jefferson Blvd., Hagerstown, $410,000

Robert Kinney to Jason Shockey, 10712 Hartle Drive, Hagerstown, $462,000

Donald Miller to John Hernandez Cruz, 20203 Kellys Lane, Hagerstown, $285,000

Laura Herrera to Eyob Gebremariam, 10913 Sasha Blvd., Hagerstown, $721,000

Roma Capital LLC to Adam David Santo, 446 W. Franklin St., Hagerstown, $153,340

Dyllan Moss to Shondale Gore, 12403 Gemstone Drive, Hagerstown, $480,300

Matthew Gorman to Caroline Mahan, 18808 Rolling Road, Hagerstown, $365,000

Jeffrey Appleton to Gerald Francis Brode Jr., 12820 Lauran Road, Hagerstown, $285,000

Christie Bazarnic to Angela Zeger, 127 S. Artizan St., Williamsport, $290,000

David Willingham to Ivis Ferrufino, 233 Maplehurst Ave., Williamsport, $305,000

Cathryn Butler to Rudy Armando Crespin Caballero, 13430 Paramount Terrace, Hagerstown, $350,000

Joseph Deering to Cheri Haupt, 1054 Harpers Ferry Road, Knoxville, $610,000

Margaret Ruth Webb to Lashonda Northington, 18022 Edith Ave., Maugansville, $262,000

Bryan and Keri Brandenburg to Zahra Asad, 13624 Creek View Drive, Hagerstown, $620,000

Kathryn Brockhouse to Michael Whitmore, 13898 Patriot Way, Hagerstown, $370,000

Brent Roberts to Melissa Fay Farren, 466 Mitchell Ave., Hagerstown, $170,000

Rosa Myers to Raggie Prince, 408 McDowell Ave., Hagerstown, $142,500

Dillon Blackman to Victoria Broadwater, 1213 Salem Ave., Hagerstown, $250,000

Non-Residential:

None

