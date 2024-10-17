Open in App
    • The Herald-Mail

    Washington County deed transfers for Sept. 1-7, 2024

    By The Herald-Mail,

    2 days ago

    The following deed transfers, for Sept. 1-7, 2024, in Washington County are public record in the Maryland Department of Assessment and Taxation office:

    Residential:

    • April Compton Fitzwater to Bantama Properties LLC, 345 Ridge Ave., Hagerstown, $90,000
    • Rebecca Ruppenthal to Brady Rohrer, 246 W. Main St., Hancock, $299,000
    • Reliable Construction Work LLC to Steven Bishop, 5 Grove Circle, Hancock, $246,000
    • Elwood and Roxann Stottlemyer to Diego Gamarra Roca, 107 David Drive, Boonsboro, $420,000
    • Nathan Stiles to Janet Stiles Fulton, 18415 Breathedsville Road, Boonsboro, $1,800,000
    • John Oliver Co. Inc. to Karen Drinnon, 7612 Shenandoah Court, Boonsboro, $652,559
    • Maulik Sharad Joshi to Justin Price, 9813 Pembroke Drive, Hagerstown, $790,000
    • Brandon Rohrer to Linwood Bowie Jr., 221 Lily Court, Hagerstown, $212,500
    • Theresa Eichelberger to Alexander Ridenhour Ramsey, 57 N. Main St., Keedysville, $325,000
    • Joshua Barnhart to Kelsey Nicole Smith, 23 Moller Parkway, Hagerstown, $386,463
    • Hanauni Lorina Kirkwood to Chantel Legette, 844 W. Irvin Ave., Hagerstown, $234,000
    • Alexandria Willis to Marrero Ellysbel Nevarez, 17114 Miner Ave., Williamsport, $335,000
    • Roger Hunter to Alvaro Arias, 18808 Diller Drive, Hagerstown, $305,000
    • Evergreen Home Solutions LLC to Jamar Le'Just, 15729 Fenton Ave., Williamsport, $324,900
    • Felixs Folly LLC to Richmond American Homes of Maryland Inc., 10061 Wilkes Drive, Williamsport, $720,000
    • Felixs Folly LLC to Richmond American Homes of Maryland Inc., 10069 Wilkes Drive, Williamsport, $720,000
    • Felixs Folly LLC to Richmond American Homes of Maryland Inc., 10078 Wilkes Drive, Williamsport, $720,000
    • Felixs Folly LLC to Richmond American Homes of Maryland Inc., 10074 Wilkes Drive, Williamsport, $720,000
    • Felixs Folly LLC to Richmond American Homes of Maryland Inc., 10070 Wilkes Drive, Williamsport, $720,000
    • Felixs Folly LLC to Richmond American Homes of Maryland Inc., 10066 Wilkes Drive, Williamsport, $720,000
    • Felixs Folly LLC to Richmond American Homes of Maryland Inc., 10062 Wilkes Drive, Williamsport, $720,000
    • Felixs Folly LLC to Richmond American Homes of Maryland Inc., 10058 Wilkes Drive, Williamsport, $720,000
    • Felixs Folly LLC to Richmond American Homes of Maryland Inc., 10054 Wilkes Drive, Williamsport, $720,000
    • Patricia Hropovich to Jerry Mills, 426 Guilford Ave., Hagerstown, $179,000
    • Adolph Jones to Sonia Perez Perez, 829 Maryland Ave., Hagerstown, $290,000
    • Adolph Jones to Sonia Perez Perez, 831 Maryland Ave., Hagerstown, $290,000
    • Dana Schoppert to Lidia Siguenza, 502 Summit Ave., Hagerstown, $285,000
    • Todd Bentley to Thomas Solan, 10768 Dam 5 Road, Clear Spring, $200,000
    • Patricia Ann Slater to Kristen Eve Cacciola, 11903 Iroquois Ave., Smithsburg, $229,000
    • Giles Associates Inc. to Robert Rubeck III, 10128 St. George Circle, Hagerstown, $240,000
    • Gary Thompson to Robert Clemson, 13821 Newcomer Road, Hagerstown, $251,100
    • Renaissance Realty LLC to Ashani Demar Duffus, 14606 Pennersville Road, Cascade, $387,000
    • Karen Gray to Mary McGaha Moats, 1747 Edgewood Hill Circle, Hagerstown, $115,000
    • Thomas Venetta to Elmar Matias Lopez, 11914 Wesley Drive, Hagerstown, $225,000
    • Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Inc. to Theresa Pedersen, 19629 Lavender Lane, Hagerstown, $418,983
    • Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Inc. to Benjamin Mandanas, 19653 Lavender Lane, Hagerstown, $386,855
    • Curtis Houser to David Allen Hose, 7103 Dam 4 Road, Sharpsburg, $330,000
    • Kathleen Therese Diute to Jan Warner, 935 W. Irvin Ave., Hagerstown, $285,000
    • Joseph Paul Hoffman to David Moser, 14839 National Pike, Clear Spring, $397,000
    • Martin Kending to Hanh Ha, 1405 Church St., Hagerstown, $280,000
    • John Jefferies to Tule River Homebuyer Earned Equity Agency, 17325 Diane Drive, Hagerstown, $399,900
    • Andrew Serafini to Peter Weiss, 13727 Corello Drive, Hagerstown, $650,000
    • Mary Sue Hamilton to Joshua Dicus, 8543 Barnes Road, Boonsboro, $485,000
    • Morphix LLC to Mervyn Bond, 21132 Reno Monument Road, Boonsboro, $479,999
    • Anthony Duane Welch to Kevin Dennis Young, 4621 Pennyhill Lane, Keedysville, $800,000
    • Harold French to Cassandra Hope Cunningham, 163 Southern Oak Drive, Hagerstown, $242,200
    • George and Theresa Pedersen to Daniel Morris, 20376 Splendor View Terrace, Hagerstown, $575,000
    • Eliu Castaneda Flores to Nicole Paulino, 32 E. Lee St., Hagerstown, $200,000
    • James Marshall to Steven Brooks Young, 1260 Jefferson Blvd., Hagerstown, $410,000
    • Robert Kinney to Jason Shockey, 10712 Hartle Drive, Hagerstown, $462,000
    • Donald Miller to John Hernandez Cruz, 20203 Kellys Lane, Hagerstown, $285,000
    • Laura Herrera to Eyob Gebremariam, 10913 Sasha Blvd., Hagerstown, $721,000
    • Roma Capital LLC to Adam David Santo, 446 W. Franklin St., Hagerstown, $153,340
    • Dyllan Moss to Shondale Gore, 12403 Gemstone Drive, Hagerstown, $480,300
    • Matthew Gorman to Caroline Mahan, 18808 Rolling Road, Hagerstown, $365,000
    • Jeffrey Appleton to Gerald Francis Brode Jr., 12820 Lauran Road, Hagerstown, $285,000
    • Christie Bazarnic to Angela Zeger, 127 S. Artizan St., Williamsport, $290,000
    • David Willingham to Ivis Ferrufino, 233 Maplehurst Ave., Williamsport, $305,000
    • Cathryn Butler to Rudy Armando Crespin Caballero, 13430 Paramount Terrace, Hagerstown, $350,000
    • Joseph Deering to Cheri Haupt, 1054 Harpers Ferry Road, Knoxville, $610,000
    • Margaret Ruth Webb to Lashonda Northington, 18022 Edith Ave., Maugansville, $262,000
    • Bryan and Keri Brandenburg to Zahra Asad, 13624 Creek View Drive, Hagerstown, $620,000
    • Kathryn Brockhouse to Michael Whitmore, 13898 Patriot Way, Hagerstown, $370,000
    • Brent Roberts to Melissa Fay Farren, 466 Mitchell Ave., Hagerstown, $170,000
    • Rosa Myers to Raggie Prince, 408 McDowell Ave., Hagerstown, $142,500
    • Dillon Blackman to Victoria Broadwater, 1213 Salem Ave., Hagerstown, $250,000

    Non-Residential:

    • None

