Herald-Mail Student of the Week: See this week's poll

Emerson Shank, Williamsport High School: Emerson, a senior, is enrolled in the Hagerstown Community College STEMM program. She will graduate this year with her associate’s and high school diplomas. Despite being full time at HCC for the past two years, Emerson has a strong presence at our school. Her academic performance is in the top of her class and athletically is much the same. She is an active participant on the basketball and volleyball teams, and is team captain for both. She is president of three clubs: National Honor Society, Science Honor Society and Best Buddies. She also is an active member of the Math Honor Society. Emerson plans to major in biology and pursue a career in anesthesiology. It is a wonder that Emerson has any free time!

Mia Picado, South Hagerstown High School: Mia, a sophomore, is always very sweet and kind anytime she comes into the office. She has been kind to others throughout the building.

Taylor King, Smithsburg High School: Taylor, a senior, is a talented athlete and dedicated student. She is taking a number of HCC courses as a student, while also balancing track and field as well as being on the first Smithsburg High girls flag football team. Taylor is a role model for many of her peers and an inspiration to future Lady Leopards.

Riley Parson, Grace Academy: Riley, a freshman, excels in her academics and also serves in our student government. She goes above and beyond to help her teachers and fellow students. Riley is a hard worker and dedicates herself fully to anything she commits to. We are so glad to have her as part of the Grace Academy Family!

Tyler Hartman, Hancock Middle Senior High School: Tyler, a sophomore, has had an outstanding start to the school year. He has consistently maintained high grades in his honors-level courses and has taken on a diverse selection of electives, including band, Spanish 3, and business management. In addition to his impressive academic achievements, Tyler was chosen to present the school announcements over the intercom each day. His energy and enthusiasm in greeting the school each morning set a positive tone for the entire day. Tyler’s dedication, positive attitude, and strong work ethic make him an exceptional student.

Gahee Bae, Global Vision Christian School Broadfording: Gahee, a senior, is a member of the student council and is the council's academic committee leader. She currently holds a 4.07 grade point average. Gahee, who plays flute, also is a member of the GVCS Broadfording orchestra. She is involved in the school's peer tutoring program, assisting other students who are struggling academically.

Grace Vizcaya, Clear Spring High School: Grace, a senior, excels academically, athletically and musically. She is the Drum Major for the 2024-2025 CSHS Marching Band and has been selected for All County Band for the past two years. Grace also is an integral member of the CSHS girls' soccer, indoor track and tennis teams. This year, she holds the title of "Captain" for the girls' soccer team. Academically, Grace is enrolled in upper-level classes as well as courses through Hagerstown Community College. Grace is hardworking and dedicated to success in all she does. We are proud to call Grace a Blazer!

Mylee Hartman, Boonsboro High School: Mylee, a freshman, is a standout athlete who plays flag football and competes on a travel softball team. Despite her busy schedule, she excels in honors classes and never misses a homework assignment. Known for her humor and positive attitude, Mylee gets along with everyone and sets a strong, positive example for her peers.

Sarai Foster, Barbara Ingram School for the Arts: Sarai is a dedicated and authentic senior vocal music student. She has common sense and a desire to truly help others. Sarai does all work with integrity and poise and is truly a leader in the classroom. She was our faculty and staff’s choice for the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizen this year. Sarai is the student leader for Youth for Christ at BISFA and a National Honor Society tutor. She is a member of the Honors Treble and Chamber Choir at BISFA and WCPS All County Choir. She has helped teach piano at our school's summer camp and Saturday exploration programs. Outside of school, Sarai is an avid volunteer for the Reach shelter and Cedar Creek Christian camps. She also has helped with Vacation Bible School at the Church of Christ in Hagerstown and with child care for the Bridge of Life Church.

Owen Ball, Boyd J. Michael III Technical High School: Owen, a senior, is a dedicated varsity soccer athlete at Williamsport High School. Owen also balances his responsibilities as a shop foreman in our auto technician program and works at Bowman's Trailer Leasing. With plans to attend Caterpillar School to become a diesel technician, Owen exemplifies hard work, leadership, and a commitment to his future. His determination and skills make him an outstanding role model for his peers.

