    Political Notebook: Advance deadline to register to vote is Tuesday

    By Hagerstown Herald-Mail,

    2 days ago

    Advance deadline to register to vote is Tuesday

    The Maryland State Board of Elections reminds Marylanders that the advance deadline to register to vote in this year’s Presidential General Election is Tuesday, Oct. 15.

    To register to vote or check that your registration is up to date, use SBE’s online registration system at https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/OnlineVoterRegistration/InstructionsStep1 . Those who prefer not to register online may print the registration form and submit it at their local board of elections.

    If a voter is sending in their voter registration by mail, it must be postmarked by Oct. 15.

    Marylanders can also register when they cast their vote during Early Voting (Thursday, Oct. 24 through Thursday, Oct. 31) or on Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 5.) Make sure to bring a document that proves where you live when you visit your local polling place.

    State election officials remind Marylanders who are on parole or probation, or have completed their sentence, that they are eligible to vote unless they were convicted of buying or selling votes.

    Prison staffing shortage: 'Breaking point': Union officials share staffing concerns at prisons, other facilities

    Democrats of Washington County sponsoring Rally for Democracy

    The United Democrats of Washington County are sponsoring a nonpartisan Rally for Democracy on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 2 p.m. to 4 p..m. in Boonsboro's Shafer Park.

    The rally will celebrate the first monument to President George Washington built by the citizens of Washington County (also in the first county to be named in honor of Washington.)

    Speakers will include Maryland State Del. Joe Vogel, D-Mongtomery. Refreshments will be available from Bonnie& Buster’s Arctic Ice and the Mr. Taco food truck.

    Check for updates at washcodemsmd.org and the local United Democrats' Facebook page.

    Voters guide: Maryland Voters Guide: Key races in state, Hagerstown

    This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Political Notebook: Advance deadline to register to vote is Tuesday

