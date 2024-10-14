Scientists and citizens monitor monarch butterflies' Maryland visit during its migration

Each year thousands of monarch butterflies flutter through Maryland on their migration to Mexico, but scientists have learned something shocking about their stay in the Old Line State — they are not getting enough to eat.

“As a hostess that embarrasses me because if you’re going to come to my house, I’m gonna feed you,” said Paula Becker, outreach ecologist with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Becker said the vividly colored insects are globally endangered. While they are not listed as endangered in the United States, Becker said their population is dropping.

Becker and her team of volunteers carefully survey plots, identifying and counting blooming flowers and milkweed, and noting any monarch activity. That information is shared with the Integrated Monarch Monitoring Program, which collects data from across the country.

Over time this monitoring will help scientists understand how monarch butterflies interact with their environment, and help track habitat change. These plants are good for more than just butterflies.

“Being outdoors in general, and around native plants more specifically, boosts our physical health, our mental health and our emotional health,” Becker said.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is working to protect and enhance monarch habitat across the state. Maryland is home to 14 varieties of milkweed, a wild flower that serves as the monarch’s host plant. Monarch caterpillars feed off milkweed, and adults need nectar-producing plants during migration.

Becker and her team have been surveying monarch habitat and contributing to the Integrated Monarch Monitoring Program since 2021. Volunteer Maryland Master Naturalists work in pairs to complete the surveys, which cover 10,000 square meters each.

Volunteers measure a 1-meter-by-1-half-meter rectangle using a PVC pipe, then count how many blooming flowers and milkweed plants are inside. They also note any monarch butterfly activity, such as caterpillars or eggs.

