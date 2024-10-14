Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Herald-Mail

    Scientists and citizens monitor monarch butterflies' Maryland visit during its migration

    By Special to the Herald-Mail,

    2 days ago

    Each year thousands of monarch butterflies flutter through Maryland on their migration to Mexico, but scientists have learned something shocking about their stay in the Old Line State — they are not getting enough to eat.

    “As a hostess that embarrasses me because if you’re going to come to my house, I’m gonna feed you,” said Paula Becker, outreach ecologist with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

    Becker said the vividly colored insects are globally endangered. While they are not listed as endangered in the United States, Becker said their population is dropping.

    Becker and her team of volunteers carefully survey plots, identifying and counting blooming flowers and milkweed, and noting any monarch activity. That information is shared with the Integrated Monarch Monitoring Program, which collects data from across the country.

    Over time this monitoring will help scientists understand how monarch butterflies interact with their environment, and help track habitat change. These plants are good for more than just butterflies.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aX2d3_0w5vnVwM00

    “Being outdoors in general, and around native plants more specifically, boosts our physical health, our mental health and our emotional health,” Becker said.

    The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is working to protect and enhance monarch habitat across the state. Maryland is home to 14 varieties of milkweed, a wild flower that serves as the monarch’s host plant. Monarch caterpillars feed off milkweed, and adults need nectar-producing plants during migration.

    Becker and her team have been surveying monarch habitat and contributing to the Integrated Monarch Monitoring Program since 2021. Volunteer Maryland Master Naturalists work in pairs to complete the surveys, which cover 10,000 square meters each.

    Volunteers measure a 1-meter-by-1-half-meter rectangle using a PVC pipe, then count how many blooming flowers and milkweed plants are inside. They also note any monarch butterfly activity, such as caterpillars or eggs.

    Invite bees, butterflies and other pollinators to your garden

    This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Scientists and citizens monitor monarch butterflies' Maryland visit during its migration

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Mt Man
    2d ago
    Has anyone noticed that butterflies 🦋 are disappearing like frogs.When i was a kid butterflies would land on you or there would be several in the garden.I used to have pet frogs and turtles and now you are lucky to see one.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile25 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA22 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio20 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile15 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Postlast hour
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Rifle Range Becomes a Neighborhood
    Alameda Post19 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bewitched' Actor George Tobias: Later a Sheriff, His Body Was Stolen After He Died
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard1 day ago
    Advocates urge tenants of troubled Aurora, Colo. buildings to ask for damage deposits for new spaces
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy