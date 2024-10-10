Washington County deed transfers for Aug. 25-31, 2024

The following deed transfers, for Aug. 25-31, 2024, in Washington County are public record in the Maryland Department of Assessment and Taxation office:

Residential:

Timothy Snyder Sr. to Charles Reed, 16427 Fairview Road, Hagerstown, $120,000

Colleen Rafferty to Brunilda Dilone, 18016 Edith Ave., Maugansville, $296,900

Churchey Group II LLC to Maulik Sharad Joshi, 1752 Meridian Drive, Hagerstown, $535,000

Seth Near to Jeanette May Cox, 822 Oak Hill Ave., Hagerstown, $385,000

Manor House Builders LLC to James Herd, 12920 Hawkins Circle, Hagerstown, $849,565

Francis Bogere to Damilare Abodunrin, 1079 Plateau Court, Hagerstown, $399,900

Oliver Homes Inc. to Donald Backus, 13805 Ideal Circle, Hagerstown, $572,500

Blue Iris LLC to Fagan Sean Patrick Scott, 120 W. Baltimore St., Hagerstown, $300,000

Samuel Carl Fendley to Benjamin Benner, 13910 Dry Run Road, Clear Spring, $420,000

William Kerns to William Travis Furr, 318 E. Wing Way, Boonsboro, $515,000

Leonid Soubbotin to Maria Urbina Serrano, 2432 Boteler Road, Brownsville, $245,000

Steven Brooks Young to Maria Galdamez Nunez, 304 S. Cleveland Ave., Hagerstown, $220,000

Antietam Equites LLC to 235-239 E. Baltimore St. LLC, 235 E. Baltimore St., Hagerstown, $272,500

Antietam Equites LLC to 235-239 E. Baltimore St. LLC, 237 E. Baltimore St., Hagerstown, $272,500

Antietam Equites LLC to 235-239 E. Baltimore St. LLC, 239 E. Baltimore St., Hagerstown, $272,500

BJC LLC to Kelwin Ceballo, 118 E. First St., Hagerstown, $175,000

The John and Virginia Danko Trust to Kelsey Johnson, 6509 Coffman Farms Road, Keedysville, $439,000

Julie Vasek Finch to Erik Noll, 5 Hoot Owl Court, Keedysville, $475,000

Shannon Cantrill to Bryan Adamez, 15542 Broadfording Road, Clear Spring, $985,000

Henry Reeder to Tamar Farrar, 140 Lakin Ave., Boonsboro, $377,500

Shary Moxley to Antoinette Campbell, 3441 Chestnut Grove Road, Keedysville, $375,000

Catherine Proot to Kenneth Joseph Mercier, 18219 Prestwick Drive, Hagerstown, $485,000

Neville and Jennifer Samuda to Tavoia Lajuan Keys, 18324 Roycroft Drive, Hagerstown, $300,000

Hannah Reno to Robert Smith, 11416 Hanging Rock Road, Clear Spring, $140,000

Joann Norris to Gail Younger, 12907 Little Hayden Circle, Hagerstown, $285,000

Cody Moran to David Huntzberry, 340 Hollymead Terrace, Hagerstown, $355,000

John Psenicnik to Stephanie Grace McKeel, 12725 Wallace Court, Hagerstown, $510,000

Glenn Flowers to John and Virginia Danko Trust, 1226 Hunters Woods Drive, Hagerstown, $298,000

DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Olutunji Olujide, 9355 Alloway Drive, Hagerstown, $568,584

DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Kiran Gunda, 9431 Alloway Drive, Hagerstown, $638,539

DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Sylvestre Amalaman Kpangni, 9404 Alloway Drive, Hagerstown, $560,260

Mary Barnhart to Patricia Ann Copeland, 151 King St., Hagerstown, $210,000

Amber Long to Herbert James Roddey Jr., 20311 Kellys Lane, Hagerstown, $276,750

Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Inc. to Kenneth Lee Gross, 19627 Lavender Lane, Hagerstown, $449,752

Norma Jean Garvin to Michael Allen Brown, 433 Rhode Island Ave., Hagerstown, $260,000

Tracy Hess to Jason Trowbridge, 12000 McKinley Drive, Hancock, $139,000

Kelsie Daugherty to Bernardo Fernandes Affonso, 10213 Bear Creek Drive, Hagerstown, $360,000

Twin Ridge Rentals LLC to Albert Mills, 14267 Shelby Circle, Hagerstown, $286,000

Charles Slate to Huda Khan, 1745 Edgewood Hill Circle, Hagerstown, $130,000

Sara McCall to Craig Cupaiuolo, 20514A Jefferson Blvd., Hagerstown, $289,000

Sara McCall to Craig Cupaiuolo, 20514B Jefferson Blvd., Hagerstown, $289,000

MSK Group LLC to Jason Trowbridge, 443 Church St., Hagerstown, $86,000

Clare Newcomer to Christine Tambi, 19605 Granada Court, Hagerstown, $365,000

Non-Residential:

Charter Financial Capital LLC to Brew and Steep Properties LLC, 157 W. Washington St., Hagerstown, $760,000

Charter Financial Capital LLC to Brew and Steep Properties LLC, 159 W. Washington St., Hagerstown, $760,000

Antietam Equities LLC to 792-812 Frederick St. LLC, 806 Frederick St., Hagerstown, $1,627,500

Antietam Equities LLC to 792-812 Frederick St. LLC, 812 Frederick St., Hagerstown, $1,627,500

Antietam Equities LLC to 792-812 Frederick St. LLC, 792 Frederick St., Hagerstown, $1,627,500

Antietam Equities LLC to 792-812 Frederick St. LLC, 794 Frederick St., Hagerstown, $1,627,500

Antietam Equities LLC to 792-812 Frederick St. LLC, 796 Frederick St., Hagerstown, $1,627,500

Antietam Equities LLC to 792-812 Frederick St. LLC, 798 Frederick St., Hagerstown, $1,627,500

Simtat LLC to Gabriel House LLC, 2 Blue Hill Road, Hancock, $630,000

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Washington County deed transfers for Aug. 25-31, 2024