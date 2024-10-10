Open in App
    Advance voter registration deadline in Md. is Oct. 15. How to ensure you're eligible to vote

    By Special to the Herald-Mail,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=026HRj_0w1OXVjv00

    The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) reminds Marylanders that the advance deadline to register to vote in this year’s Presidential General Election is Tuesday, Oct. 15.

    To register to vote or check that your registration is up to date, use SBE’s online registration system at https://tinyurl.com/2tc4vs2s .

    Those who prefer not to register online may print the registration form (English version and Spanish version) and submit it at their local board of elections. The Washington County Board of Elections is at 17718 Virginia Ave., Hagerstown.

    If a voter is sending in their voter registration by mail, it must be postmarked by Tuesday, Oct. 15.

    Marylanders also can register when they cast their vote during Early Voting (Thursday, Oct. 24, through Thursday, Oct. 31) or on Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 5.). Make sure to bring a document that proves where you live when you visit your local polling place.

    SBE reminds Marylanders who are on parole or probation, or have completed their sentence, that they are eligible to vote unless they were convicted of buying or selling votes.

    More: 2024 Washington County general election information

    This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Advance voter registration deadline in Md. is Oct. 15. How to ensure you're eligible to vote

