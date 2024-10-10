Get in Halloween spirit with ghost tours, trunk or treat events and much more

This story has been updated to add new events.

The sun sets earlier in the evening. Nights are getting cooler. Halloween is right around the corner.

Whether you're looking for details on trick-or-treat in your neighborhood, ghost tours, fall festivals, dog costume parades or the granddaddy of them all in Hagerstown - the Mummers' Parade - check out our list of upcoming Halloween or Halloween-adjacent events in Hagerstown and Washington County.

Ghost Tours

Fridays, Oct. 11, 18, 25, and Saturday, Oct. 19 - 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Jonathan Hager House Museum, 110 Key St., Hagerstown (in the City Park)

For ages 10 and older. One-hour indoor tour. Limited space available. $15. To register, go to www.hagerhouse.org . Also, one-hour walking tour on legends of the City Park for $10. Hosted by Hagerstown Parks and Recreation.

Paranormal Cirque III

Friday, Oct. 11 - 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 - 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13 - 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18 - 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19 - 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 20 - 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Hagerstown Premium Outlets (under the Striped Big Top Tent), 495 Premium Outlets Blvd., Hagerstown

No one under the age of 13 will be admitted, guests ages 13 to 17 must be accompanied by an adult. $20 to $60. Acrobats, illusionists, freaks, mysterious creatures. Fusion between circus, theatre and cabaret.

Harvest Hoedown

Saturday, Oct. 12 - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fairgrounds Park, 351 N. Cleveland Ave., Hagerstown

Family-friendly. Scarecrow making, pumpkin and hand painting, balloon giveaways, petting zoo, pony rides, hay-wagon rides, food and craft vendors, more. First 1,000 children ages 12 and younger receive a small pumpkin. Free. Hosted by Hagerstown Parks and Recreation. Go to www.hagerstownmd.org/harvesthoedown .

Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat

Saturday, Oct. 19 - 1 to 4 p.m.

Hagerstown Church of the Brethren, 15 S. Mulberry St., Hagerstown (corner of East Washington and South Mulberry streets)

Food, children's carnival games, moon bounce, kids' crafts, balloon man, bingo, cake walk, sweet treats, popcorn, and trunk or treat. Costume contest for children. Everyone welcome. Everything free (while supplies last).

Beginner Paranormal Investigation

Saturday, Oct. 19 - 6 to 9:30 p.m.

City Park Train Hub, 770 City Park Drive, Hagerstown

For ages 18 and older. Join Calico Spirit Investigation Team to learn the basics of paranormal investigations. Explore retired rail cars, steam locomotive Engine 202 and the softball fields using ghost hunting equipment. $25 per person. Call 301-739-8577 ext. 169.

4th Annual Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack "O" Trunk or Treat

Tuesday, Oct. 22 - 6 to 8 p.m.

Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack, 18345 Col. Henry K. Douglas Drive, Hagerstown

Although setup is only for state and allied agencies, everyone is welcome and encouraged to Trunk or Treat. Don’t forget your costume. No pets allowed.

Drive-Through Trick-or-Treat

Thursday, Oct. 24 - 4 to 7 p.m.

Fairgrounds Park, 532 N. Cannon Ave., Hagerstown

To reserve free tickets and time slot, go to 1069theeagle.com . Hosted by Manning Media and Hagerstown Parks and Recreation.

Annual Downtown Halloween Block Party

Friday, Oct. 25 - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

South Potomac Street, Hagerstown

Trick-or-treat down South Potomac Street from businesses and organization that are set up on the street. Bounce house and prizes for best costume. Hosted by the City of Hagerstown.

12th Annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Parade

Saturday, Oct. 26 - 11 a.m.

Fairgrounds Park, 351 N. Cleveland Ave., Hagerstown

Pet-friendly treats and vendors. Six prize categories (includes Best Friends - pets with kids ages 12 and younger, and groups). Fun activities. Early registration $10 (by Friday, Oct. 25, at noon), on-site registration $15. Go to www.hagerstownmd.org/dogcostumeparade . Hosted by Hagerstown Parks and Recreation.

Pre-Mummers Parade Trick-or-Treat

Saturday, Oct. 26 - 4 to 6 p.m.

Downtown Hagerstown

Multiple downtown businesses welcome children in costume to collect candy prior to the parade. Hosted by the City of Hagerstown.

97th Alsatia Mummers' Parade

Saturday, Oct. 26 - 6 p.m.

Potomac Street, Hagerstown

Family-friendly. Organized bodies, floats, vehicles, fire trucks and EMS, commercial units, mummers. Live music, treats. Purchase tickets for reserved chairs, go to mdtheatre.org/mummers or call 301-790-2000. Sponsored by the City of Hagerstown.

Stryker's Spooktacular

Sunday, Oct. 27 - noon to 2 p.m.

Meritus Park, 50 W. Baltimore St., Hagerstown

Free. Trick or Treat around the concourse and meet mascot Stryker. Presented by Live 96.7 and ServiceMaster Cleaners.

Trunk or Treat with the Sheriff's Department

Wednesday, Oct. 30 - 6 to 8 p.m.

Hagerstown Community College, ARCC, 11400 Robinwood Drive, Hagerstown

Free. Treats, temporary tattoos and a costume contest. In partnership with the Washington County Sheriff's Department, Washington County Parks and Recreations and Hagerstown Community College.

Town of Boonsboro Trick-or-Treat Night

Thursday, Oct. 31 - 6 to 8 p.m.

Town of Boonsboro

Trick-or-Treat at residences with porch lights turned on.

Citywide Trick-or-Treat

Thursday, Oct. 31 - 6 to 8 p.m.

City of Hagerstown

Trick-or-treat at participating businesses and residences.

Halloween Trunk and Treat

Thursday, Oct. 31 - 6 to 8 p.m.

Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 802 Summit Ave., Hagerstown

In conjunction with the City of Hagerstown's Halloween Trunk and Treat. All are invited to decorate your trunk and offer goodies to the trick or treaters. Free hot dogs provided.

