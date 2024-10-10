Get in Halloween spirit with ghost tours, trunk or treat events and much more

This story has been updated to add new events.
The sun sets earlier in the evening. Nights are getting cooler. Halloween is right around the corner.
Whether you're looking for details on trick-or-treat in your neighborhood, ghost tours, fall festivals, dog costume parades or the granddaddy of them all in Hagerstown - the Mummers' Parade - check out our list of upcoming Halloween or Halloween-adjacent events in Hagerstown and Washington County.
Ghost Tours
- Fridays, Oct. 11, 18, 25, and Saturday, Oct. 19 - 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Jonathan Hager House Museum, 110 Key St., Hagerstown (in the City Park)
- For ages 10 and older. One-hour indoor tour. Limited space available. $15. To register, go to www.hagerhouse.org . Also, one-hour walking tour on legends of the City Park for $10. Hosted by Hagerstown Parks and Recreation.
Paranormal Cirque III
- Friday, Oct. 11 - 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 - 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13 - 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18 - 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19 - 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 20 - 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
- Hagerstown Premium Outlets (under the Striped Big Top Tent), 495 Premium Outlets Blvd., Hagerstown
- No one under the age of 13 will be admitted, guests ages 13 to 17 must be accompanied by an adult. $20 to $60. Acrobats, illusionists, freaks, mysterious creatures. Fusion between circus, theatre and cabaret.
Harvest Hoedown
- Saturday, Oct. 12 - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Fairgrounds Park, 351 N. Cleveland Ave., Hagerstown
- Family-friendly. Scarecrow making, pumpkin and hand painting, balloon giveaways, petting zoo, pony rides, hay-wagon rides, food and craft vendors, more. First 1,000 children ages 12 and younger receive a small pumpkin. Free. Hosted by Hagerstown Parks and Recreation. Go to www.hagerstownmd.org/harvesthoedown .
Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat
- Saturday, Oct. 19 - 1 to 4 p.m.
- Hagerstown Church of the Brethren, 15 S. Mulberry St., Hagerstown (corner of East Washington and South Mulberry streets)
- Food, children's carnival games, moon bounce, kids' crafts, balloon man, bingo, cake walk, sweet treats, popcorn, and trunk or treat. Costume contest for children. Everyone welcome. Everything free (while supplies last).
Beginner Paranormal Investigation
- Saturday, Oct. 19 - 6 to 9:30 p.m.
- City Park Train Hub, 770 City Park Drive, Hagerstown
- For ages 18 and older. Join Calico Spirit Investigation Team to learn the basics of paranormal investigations. Explore retired rail cars, steam locomotive Engine 202 and the softball fields using ghost hunting equipment. $25 per person. Call 301-739-8577 ext. 169.
4th Annual Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack "O" Trunk or Treat
- Tuesday, Oct. 22 - 6 to 8 p.m.
- Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack, 18345 Col. Henry K. Douglas Drive, Hagerstown
- Although setup is only for state and allied agencies, everyone is welcome and encouraged to Trunk or Treat. Don’t forget your costume. No pets allowed.
Drive-Through Trick-or-Treat
- Thursday, Oct. 24 - 4 to 7 p.m.
- Fairgrounds Park, 532 N. Cannon Ave., Hagerstown
- To reserve free tickets and time slot, go to 1069theeagle.com . Hosted by Manning Media and Hagerstown Parks and Recreation.
Annual Downtown Halloween Block Party
- Friday, Oct. 25 - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- South Potomac Street, Hagerstown
- Trick-or-treat down South Potomac Street from businesses and organization that are set up on the street. Bounce house and prizes for best costume. Hosted by the City of Hagerstown.
12th Annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Parade
- Saturday, Oct. 26 - 11 a.m.
- Fairgrounds Park, 351 N. Cleveland Ave., Hagerstown
- Pet-friendly treats and vendors. Six prize categories (includes Best Friends - pets with kids ages 12 and younger, and groups). Fun activities. Early registration $10 (by Friday, Oct. 25, at noon), on-site registration $15. Go to www.hagerstownmd.org/dogcostumeparade . Hosted by Hagerstown Parks and Recreation.
Pre-Mummers Parade Trick-or-Treat
- Saturday, Oct. 26 - 4 to 6 p.m.
- Downtown Hagerstown
- Multiple downtown businesses welcome children in costume to collect candy prior to the parade. Hosted by the City of Hagerstown.
97th Alsatia Mummers' Parade
- Saturday, Oct. 26 - 6 p.m.
- Potomac Street, Hagerstown
- Family-friendly. Organized bodies, floats, vehicles, fire trucks and EMS, commercial units, mummers. Live music, treats. Purchase tickets for reserved chairs, go to mdtheatre.org/mummers or call 301-790-2000. Sponsored by the City of Hagerstown.
Stryker's Spooktacular
- Sunday, Oct. 27 - noon to 2 p.m.
- Meritus Park, 50 W. Baltimore St., Hagerstown
- Free. Trick or Treat around the concourse and meet mascot Stryker. Presented by Live 96.7 and ServiceMaster Cleaners.
Trunk or Treat with the Sheriff's Department
- Wednesday, Oct. 30 - 6 to 8 p.m.
- Hagerstown Community College, ARCC, 11400 Robinwood Drive, Hagerstown
- Free. Treats, temporary tattoos and a costume contest. In partnership with the Washington County Sheriff's Department, Washington County Parks and Recreations and Hagerstown Community College.
Town of Boonsboro Trick-or-Treat Night
- Thursday, Oct. 31 - 6 to 8 p.m.
- Town of Boonsboro
- Trick-or-Treat at residences with porch lights turned on.
Citywide Trick-or-Treat
- Thursday, Oct. 31 - 6 to 8 p.m.
- City of Hagerstown
- Trick-or-treat at participating businesses and residences.
Halloween Trunk and Treat
- Thursday, Oct. 31 - 6 to 8 p.m.
- Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 802 Summit Ave., Hagerstown
- In conjunction with the City of Hagerstown's Halloween Trunk and Treat. All are invited to decorate your trunk and offer goodies to the trick or treaters. Free hot dogs provided.
