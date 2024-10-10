The Maryland Symphony Orchestra is collecting supplies to help families affected by Hurricane Helene.

Many families have lost their homes and don't have access to basic necessities. Supplies are being collected that will provide relief and help them rebuild.

Donations of essential items are needed, including:

Sports drinks (powdered packets)

Hydration packs (powder form)

Baby wipes

Dapers

Baby formula

Bug spray

Sunscreen

Plastic utensils

Manual can openers

Trash bags

Bottled water

Medical supplies

Non-perishable foods

Cleaning supplies

Plastic sheeting/tarps

Ropes

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Toiletries

Feminine hygiene products

Pet food (dog and cat)

Hand sanitizer

Heavy-duty work gloves

Socks (unopened)

Nitrile gloves

Monetary donations are not being collected at this time.

For a full list of needed items and further details, go to https://www.marylandsymphony.org/hurricane-helene-relief-drive/ .

Drop off donations at The Maryland Symphony Orchestra Administrative Offices, 21 S. Potomac St., Second Floor, Hagerstown (inside the Maryland Theatre), Monday through Friday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., or on Saturday, Oct. 12, or Sunday, Oct. 13, during the MSO Concerts at The Maryland Theatre at the designated area near the entrance.

Donations must be received by Sunday, Oct. 13.

Collected items will be transported to North Carolina the week of Oct. 14, where they will be distributed by local agencies providing direct support to families in need.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: MSO collecting supplies for hurricane victims. What's needed, where to drop off donations