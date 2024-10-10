Open in App
    MSO collecting supplies for hurricane victims. What's needed, where to drop off donations

    By Special to the Herald-Mail,

    2 days ago

    The Maryland Symphony Orchestra is collecting supplies to help families affected by Hurricane Helene.

    Many families have lost their homes and don't have access to basic necessities. Supplies are being collected that will provide relief and help them rebuild.

    Donations of essential items are needed, including:

    • Sports drinks (powdered packets)
    • Hydration packs (powder form)
    • Baby wipes
    • Dapers
    • Baby formula
    • Bug spray
    • Sunscreen
    • Plastic utensils
    • Manual can openers
    • Trash bags
    • Bottled water
    • Medical supplies
    • Non-perishable foods
    • Cleaning supplies
    • Plastic sheeting/tarps
    • Ropes
    • Toothbrushes
    • Toothpaste
    • Toiletries
    • Feminine hygiene products
    • Pet food (dog and cat)
    • Hand sanitizer
    • Heavy-duty work gloves
    • Socks (unopened)
    • Nitrile gloves

    Monetary donations are not being collected at this time.

    For a full list of needed items and further details, go to https://www.marylandsymphony.org/hurricane-helene-relief-drive/ .

    Drop off donations at The Maryland Symphony Orchestra Administrative Offices, 21 S. Potomac St., Second Floor, Hagerstown (inside the Maryland Theatre), Monday through Friday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., or on Saturday, Oct. 12, or Sunday, Oct. 13, during the MSO Concerts at The Maryland Theatre at the designated area near the entrance.

    Donations must be received by Sunday, Oct. 13.

    Collected items will be transported to North Carolina the week of Oct. 14, where they will be distributed by local agencies providing direct support to families in need.

    This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: MSO collecting supplies for hurricane victims. What's needed, where to drop off donations

