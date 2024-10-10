The Washington County's Office of Emergency Management encourages residents to contribute to trusted relief agencies during this hurricane season to ensure donations make the most impact.

Cash donations are strongly recommended as they enable relief agencies to quickly purchase fresh, culturally appropriate and necessary supplies for those affected by disasters.

Donating cash to established organizations prevents the logistical and environmental issues often caused by unsolicited material donations, such as high storage costs, supply chain disruptions and the diversion of valuable volunteer hours and resources. In many cases, managing these donations can be costly and slow down recovery efforts.

To make a cash donation, go to the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (NVOAD) website at https://www.nvoad.org/ , which provides a list of trusted organizations actively engaged in disaster relief efforts.

Additional resources for responsible donation campaigns and ways to help survivors effectively, include:

North Carolina DPS: How to Donate

FEMA: 4 Ways to Help Hurricane Survivors

Donate Responsibly Campaign

NPR: When Post-Disaster Donations Overwhelm

For more information on how to help, go to NVOAD's Hurricane Response page ( https://www.nvoad.org/hurricane-helene-response/ ) or contact member organizations directly to inquire if any specific donated items are needed. Always check before donating physical goods to avoid burdening the relief process.

For additional information, contact Washington County's Public Relations and Marketing Department at 240-313-2380 or pr@washco-md.net.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Donate to trusted relief agencies during hurricane season