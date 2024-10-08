Boonsboro's DeBaugh voted Washington County Football Midseason Offensive Player of the Year

Boonsboro junior Parker DeBaugh was voted The Herald-Mail's Washington County Football Midseason Offensive Player of the Year .

He earned the honor with 42.83% of the vote (254 votes).

DeBaugh has rushed for 377 yards and eight touchdowns and has three catches for 26 yards and a TD for the 4-1 Warriors.

