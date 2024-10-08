Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Herald-Mail

    Boonsboro's DeBaugh voted Washington County Football Midseason Offensive Player of the Year

    By Andy Mason, The Herald-Mail,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K81Iw_0vyPiu1F00

    Boonsboro junior Parker DeBaugh was voted The Herald-Mail's Washington County Football Midseason Offensive Player of the Year .

    He earned the honor with 42.83% of the vote (254 votes).

    DeBaugh has rushed for 377 yards and eight touchdowns and has three catches for 26 yards and a TD for the 4-1 Warriors.

    This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Boonsboro's DeBaugh voted Washington County Football Midseason Offensive Player of the Year

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man Wanted on Statutory Rape Warrant Arrested by Ridgeland Police
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Feds on track to finalize coal leasing ban despite Wyoming, industry protests
    WyoFile8 days ago
    FAAS Breaks Ground on New Campus
    Alameda Post16 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC2 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Tis the season for increased vehicle-deer crashes
    The Herald-Mail2 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch7 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Ranchers drive cattle through Elk Fire to safety
    WyoFile3 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune20 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile3 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA27 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA7 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile23 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today11 hours ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy