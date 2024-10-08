Boonsboro junior Logan Atkinson was voted The Herald-Mail's Washington County Football Midseason Defensive Player of the Year .

He earned the honor with 22.52% of the vote (248 votes).

Atkinson has 26 tackles, including three for losses and two sacks, with a forced fumble for the 4-1 Warriors.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Boonsboro's Atkinson voted Washington County Football Midseason Defensive Player of the Year