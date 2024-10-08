A forum for Maryland's 6th Congressional District seat on Sunday turned into a fiery debate between the candidates in its final moments, and audience members joined in.

The League of Women Voters of Frederick County, in collaboration with Hood College, hosted Republican Neil Parrott and Democrat April McClain Delaney for a forum Sunday afternoon at Hood College.

The two candidates are expected to participate in a candidate forum on Oct. 16 that will be hosted by the Washington County Chamber of Commerce at Applause Caterers in downtown Hagerstown.

For the full story, go to www.fredericknewspost.com .

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Forum for District 6 congressional candidates ends in heated dispute