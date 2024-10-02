Open in App
    The Herald-Mail

    Mon Power and Potomac Edison break ground on third solar site

    By Special to the Herald-Mail,

    2 days ago

    MARLOWE, W.Va. — Mon Power and Potomac Edison, subsidiaries of FirstEnergy Corp., have begun construction on their third utility-scale solar site in West Virginia to help meet the state’s electricity needs and further encourage economic development.

    The Marlowe solar project is along Interstate 81 and the Potomac River on a 36-acre property in Berkeley County that was previously an ash disposal site for the former R. Paul Smith Power Station.

    In 2022, after removing more than three million tons of ash, FirstEnergy successfully completed the closure of the landfill, paving the way for its redevelopment as part of the companies’ solar program.

    Dan Rossero, vice president of FirstEnergy’s West Virginia Generation said, “The redevelopment of this site into a clean, renewable energy source is aligned with our commitment to support economic growth in West Virginia as well as our efforts to build a more sustainable future for the communities we serve.”

    Expected to be completed in 2025, the Marlowe solar facility will produce up to 5.75 megawatts of renewable power. One megawatt of solar energy powers a national average of 173 homes, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.

    As with its other solar projects, Mon Power and Potomac Edison are using local union workers for construction, and the solar panels, racking system steel and supporting electrical equipment are made in the United States.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150rka_0vrGIg3D00

    The project is part of the companies’ West Virginia solar program, which supports a 2020 bill passed by the West Virginia Legislature that authorizes electric utilities to own and operate up to 200 megawatts of solar renewable generation facilities to help meet the state's electricity needs.

    The addition of new renewable generation also encourages economic development in West Virginia, as a growing number of companies require that a portion of the electricity they purchase be generated by renewable sources.

    Since the inception of the solar program, Mon Power and Potomac Edison have enrolled residential customers as well as large commercial and institutional customers, including the National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) in Morgantown and the town of Harpers Ferry.

    For more information, go to firstenergycorp.com/WVsolar or call 800-505-7283.

    

    This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Mon Power and Potomac Edison break ground on third solar site

