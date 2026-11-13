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New Research Reveals a Surprising Bladder Cancer Trend in Women Under 50—Here Are the Warning Signs
By Alex Vance,4 days ago
According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 84,530 people in the United States will be diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2026. Though the disease is more common among men and older adults, especially those over 55, new research from the Cleveland Clinic suggests that pattern may be shifting—with women accounting for a surprisingly large share of bladder cancer diagnoses among younger adults.