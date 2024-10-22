Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Healthy

    Can Dogs Get the Flu? Yes, Says an Expert Doctor—Here’s How To Keep Your Pet Safe

    By Kristine Gasbarre Qaderi,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    NT8B20AH-03
    1d ago
    Lol
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Eat This One Breakfast To Lose Weight and Lower Your Blood Sugar, New Study Says
    The Healthy 28 days ago
    After a Mystery Illness, an Expert Doctor Calls This Tiny Creature “the Deadliest Animal on the Planet”
    The Healthy 16 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida29 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Nearly 3,000 Bottles of Juice Sold Nationwide Recalled for Health Risk
    The Healthy 16 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Kroger and 15 Other Grocers Just Recalled More Than a Dozen Products for Meat Safety Concerns
    The Healthy 13 days ago
    President Jimmy Carter Turns 100: His 12 Daily Habits for a Long, Fulfilling Life
    The Healthy 27 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Expert Doctors: This Is the #1 Sign You Need a Break from the News
    The Healthy 20 days ago
    New Study: Women Rate Men with This Trait as the Most Attractive
    The Healthy 13 days ago
    “What I Wish I’d Known About Preeclampsia”: A Patient’s Experience, a Doctor’s Thoughts
    The Healthy 21 days ago
    785,000 Diabetes Devices Have Been Recalled Nationwide and in Puerto Rico
    The Healthy 6 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Fisher-Price Recalls 21 Models of a Popular Product After 5 Deaths Reported
    The Healthy 13 days ago
    New Study: These 3 Household Products Can Raise Your Alzheimer’s Risk
    The Healthy 7 days ago
    New Study Says Pooping This Often May Lower Your Risk of Brain Disorder
    The Healthy 10 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza13 days ago
    The reason your cat stares at you: is it what you think?
    Vision Pet Care11 days ago
    Death Risk from This Cancer Reduces 40% with New Treatment, a 10-Year Study Has Found
    The Healthy 9 days ago
    Hosting Trick or Treaters? Follow This Rule from an Attorney To Keep Your House Safe
    The Healthy 7 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    New Study: This Menopause Symptom May Hint at 4 Future Health Problems
    The Healthy 2 days ago
    A Major Ingredient Has Been Recalled in Response to the McDonald’s Food Poisoning Outbreak
    The Healthy 3 hours ago
    A Nationwide Recall on a Diet Supplement Was Just Updated
    The Healthy 28 days ago
    Expert Doctor: This Is the #1 Most Common Halloween Injury
    The Healthy 15 days ago
    Vitamin C Supplement Sold Nationwide Recalled Due to Presence of Glass Particulates
    The Healthy 6 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy