undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
White wins Perry County sheriff's race by 14 votes, outlines priorities for office
By Justin Begley News Editor,8 days ago
Perry County will welcome a new sheriff Jan. 1 after Shawn White was elected, beating his opponent Shannon Woods, by a narrow 14-vote margin in the Nov. 3 general election. White, who will succeed retiring Sheriff Joe Engle, expressed gratitude to Perry County voters for their support and said he looks forward to building on the progress made by the sheriff's office while expanding law enforcement's presence throughout the county.
3