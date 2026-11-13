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Hazard man charged with sex offender registry violation
By A Hazard Herald Staff Report,8 days ago
A Hazard man is facing a felony charge of violating the provisions of the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry. According to a warrant written by Hazard Police Department Officer Lucas Davis, on Oct. 25, he and Perry County Sheriff's Deputy Daniel Miller interviewed Travis Allen, 42, of Algoma Street, in regard to Allen being on the sex offender registry and living near a public playground.