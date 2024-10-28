Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    Why white working-class Britons should fight to secure colonial slavery reparations | Nels Abbey

    By Nels Abbey,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A1EA9_0wPB6Y0800
    King Charles visits the King's Garden in Samoa, where he was attending the Commonwealth summit, 25 October 2024. Photograph: Victoria Jones/Rex/Shutterstock

    So it’s a “no” to reparations, yet again. No to repairing the damage done by the gravest and longest-sustained of human rights abuses, says Keir Starmer, once a crusading human rights lawyer. Buttressing his position is the foreign secretary, David Lammy, previously an advocate of reparations.

    No from King Charles . Can’t turn back the clock, even if it is a rather nice clock bought with colonially ill-gotten gains.

    Reparations are a hard sell for any British government that doesn’t wish to emulate Liz Truss’s length of tenure in office. However, given that Labour was established to represent the interests of working people, it really shouldn’t be. In fact, reparations present the party with a vast and unique opportunity for the type of redistributive, social and even psychological change it was founded to champion.

    The greatest trick white supremacy ever pulled was to convince working-class white people that they had a stake in it. That they shared in the spoils of the racial supremacy-laden economic exploitation of “lesser species”, such as slavery and the colonisation of Africans. In reality, working-class white people were actually the dispensable pawns of white supremacy. Or as Lyndon B Johnson put it : “If you can convince the lowest white man he’s better than the best coloured man, he won’t notice you’re picking his pocket. Hell, give him somebody to look down on, and he’ll empty his pockets for you.” In Britain, pockets were royally picked.

    Related: King Charles acknowledges ‘painful’ past as calls for slavery reparations grow at Commonwealth summit

    We’re all in this together ” was the highly seductive mantra of the austerity-happy Tory chancellor George Osborne, but in the exact same way Black people are not a monolith, neither are white people. Yet working-class white people have historically and repeatedly been expected to underwrite the crimes of the white capital class.

    The core beneficiaries of enslavement were the families who got rich out of the illicit trade, either via directly enslaving Africans or investing in their enslavement. These very families then got even richer when the British state paid reparations to enslavers. In many cases, they remain rich to this day due to the illicit wealth that was hoarded. Whereas the enslaved didn’t receive a coin in compensation – let alone reparations – this bailout of British enslavers by the state remained the largest in our history until the financial crisis of 2008/09 and was not paid off until 2015 . Without this intervention, there is a fantastic chance slavery in British-controlled regions would have inevitably ended in violent revolution and conflict, as it did in places such as Haiti and the US.

    The question then becomes: should the ordinary and working-class British taxpayer really have spent their money buying off plantation owners, rescuing wealthy enslavers from the grisly fate that surely awaited them had they not taken the money and ran?

    Should the working class really have paid for the crimes of the capital class and the establishment (including the royal family)? Should council-estate Chris (whose forebears did not participate in the slave trade) have paid to ensure that the Camerons or Welbys (who did participate in the trade) remained rich enough to send young David and Justin to Eton?

    Yes, slavery benefited British society as a whole. Yes, it made Britain a much richer country, helped to finance the Industrial Revolution and improved the standard of living of all Britons. But saving wealthy enslavers from the repercussions of their perfidy was reverse redistribution: a private benefit. I would argue that it is firmly in the economic interests of working-class white people to join hands with Black people to demand that the moneys received during the great slavery bailout (and in enslavement itself) should be clawed back via vast expansions of taxation on wealth linked to the slave trade. Then, it should be redistributed as reparations to the descendants of the enslaved (and the colonised), with perhaps some repayment to working-class people who were forced to fund the slavery bailout payments up until 2015. Call it a “reparations and repayment” programme. Or just economic justice. Whatever we label it, reparations are a concept that should be backed by working-class white people. University College London found that between 10 and 20% of Britain’s wealth had “significant links to slavery” . This wealth was inherited by families who in many cases still hold the wealth extracted from the enslaved.

    The sums owed to economic justice are vast. Finding the beneficiaries and emptying their bank accounts won’t be anywhere near sufficient. But there is a principle here: why should the money and “whiteness” of working-class people continue to permit the likes of Richard Drax to hoard their inherited, intergenerational loot?

    The reparations conversation has long been bastardised as a matter of white people paying for the sins of their forebears. A racial zero-sum game. It isn’t that – class is a factor. But the self-serving arguments of those who did directly benefit and their forebears have helped kick the can of reparations down the road for generations.

    Well, let’s end that. When the predictable anti-reparations demagoguery emerges, people of all hues should ask: is this person, with his expensively acquired speech pattern, palatial home and a bearing reflective of a privilege amassed on the broken backs of others, materially benefiting to this day and using me as cover?

    Wise up: they exploited everyone but themselves. They are still doing it.

    • Nels Abbey is an author, broadcaster and the founder of Uppity: the Intellectual Playground

    • Do you have an opinion on the issues raised in this article? If you would like to submit a response of up to 300 words by email to be considered for publication in our letters section, please click here .

    Related Search

    CommonwealthNels AbbeyLabour Party stanceGeorge OsborneDavid LammyKing 's garden

    Comments / 64

    Add a Comment
    W. T. F
    12h ago
    ask your own people for reparations, after all your own king sold you into slavery
    C_galen_b
    1d ago
    Every single culture and country on the planet are guilty of something. It may not have even been a crime at the time. Since there is apparently no cutoff or even proof required, these suits will be able to go back thousands of years. And it won't end at slavery- every gripe by any human in history toward a colonialist is going to be fair game. Awww, your 14th great grandmother was sold into a marriage when she was 12? C'mon down! Your 20th great grandfather was murdered so someone else could usurp the thrones? C'mon down! There are 5 million descendants of William the Conqueror- every single one could be held complicit in his crimes. My 24th great grandfather, Thorfinn Sigurdsson, owned all of the Orkney islands and it was stolen from him- I want it back. Sounds ridiculous? It is, but this is where this reparations farce is going. If you demand money from people who never committed a crime to pay people who were never victims of the crime, all bets are off.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    If Trump wins the election, this is what’s at stake for US foreign policy
    The Guardian4 days ago
    Why are people leaving Trump rallies early? We asked them
    The Guardian14 days ago
    Is your smartphone being tracked? Here’s how to tell
    The Guardian15 hours ago
    Queen Camilla Cries As King Charles Says He 'Hopes' To Survive Long Enough To Visit Samoa Again Following Cancer Battle
    shefinds2 days ago
    Why the King can't say 'sorry' for slavery
    BBC5 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    People Think Trump's Comment About Michelle Obama Sounded A Lot Like A Threat
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Map shows states with most teenage moms as US birth rates break record
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    “I Was Sold into Servitude at 6: They Took Away My Language, My Education, and My Childhood”
    NepYork2 days ago
    Both Vance and Walz will host Tucson events this week
    Arizona Luminaria22 days ago
    ‘We were trapped like rats’: Spain’s floods bring devastation and despair
    The Guardian12 hours ago
    A Bridal Store Called the Cops on a Customer Who Waited Months for Wedding Dress Only to Find Out It Didn't Fit
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Photographer killed after accidentally walking into plane propeller in Kansas
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria21 days ago
    Joe Rogan says Harris sitdown was scrapped after campaign told him she 'only wanted to do an hour'
    Fox News1 day ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia12 days ago
    Lupita Nyong’o says she cried herself to sleep after losing Kenyan accent in bid for Hollywood roles
    The Independent2 days ago
    Owner charged after 18 decomposing bodies found at Georgia funeral home
    The Guardian16 hours ago
    Disabled Veterans and Military Retirees to Receive 2.5% Increase in Disability and Pension Benefits in 2025
    Tega Cay Sun2 days ago
    Los Angeles Dodgers beat New York Yankees in Game 5 to win World Series – as it happened
    The Guardian5 hours ago
    Why Do Cats Follow You Into the Bathroom? Unveiling Their Secret Reasons
    Vision Pet Care3 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz24 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy