Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    Poem of the week: from At the Dimensional Border by Philip Fried

    By Carol Rumens,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KBZUA_0wPAi7Fe00
    ‘A world / packed in the suitcase of our cranium.’ Photograph: Carol and Mike Werner/Alamy

    Two poems from At the Dimensional Border

    In our battle to be rational, we posit,
    based on three points, a plane, and say it extends
    — not knowing whether the universe is finite
    or infinite — indefinitely. Heady
    with the notions the brain entertains, the liberties
    it takes. The brain with our lightweight priceless belongings
    suitable for starting a home, a world
    packed in the suitcase of our cranium.

    As far and farther than the eye can see,
    the plane extends, with no transcendence or end,
    and the crafty stick-figure Odysseus who long
    ago set off to battle foes in a fabulous
    Ilium … will he ever arrive at the war, or home?

    ***

    The stick-figure soldier with stick submachine gun shooting
    lethal lines across the plane of a page
    frozen in a never-ending battle will never
    remember he was drawn by the hand of a child
    who pencilled him in as indispensable and
    disposable — a fragment of the adult
    he wasn’t or one of a platoon of saviors
    whose fate he could play with? If I, looking now,
    at that child, could draw an imaginary line
    from me to him and down to that infantryman,
    the scarring graphite might fade to a ceasefire,
    the paper re-embracing the bitter traces
    back into the white weave of genesis.

    Using Euclid’s Elements as “metaphorical guide”, Philip Fried began writing his 19-poem series, At the Dimensional Border, while experiencing what he describes as “the flattening effect” of the Covid-19 pandemic. The New York-based writer and editor also drew on memories of reading, as a teenager, Flatlands: a Romance of Many Dimensions a novella published by Edwin A Abbot in 1884, expressing in a rather subterranean manner the schoolmaster-writer’s ambition to satirise Victorian culture. I’ve chosen two poems from Fried’s series (not adjacent in the original text) which illuminate from different angles various further border-crossings in the primary landscape of “the border between the second and third dimensions”.

    The definition of “plane” as “ a flat surface that extends into infinity” is a useful entry into the first poem. Our “battle to be rational”, it suggests, is undermined if we inhabitants of the universe don’t know if the latter is finite or infinite. It’s significant that the attainment of rationality is seen as a “battle”: the poem moves along its own plane from the perfect poise of geometry to the human brain, “heady” with “the notions” that it entertains and, implicitly, is entertained by. The impudence and zest of “taking liberties” will land the poem in a mythical dimension, but first there’s a touching portrayal of our organic set of possibilities and limitations: “the brain with our lightweight priceless belongings / suitable for starting a home, a world / packed in the suitcase of our cranium.”

    Like all the poems in the series, this is a 13-line, “not-quite-sonnet” but signals the form it echoes with a stanza break and a nicely positioned “turn” after the eighth. line. The traveller on the journey suggested earlier turns out to be Odysseus, now a two-dimensional “crafty stick-figure”, in contrast to the imagined three-dimensional plenitude of the “fabulous Ilium” but the direction of his travel is uncertain. Playing on the contradictory word-marriage of “end” with “transcendence” as, earlier, on “finite” and “indefinitely,” Fried questions if the traveller’s destinations – “war” or “home” – will ever be attainable.

    The second poem traces the line back from its speaker to the pencil drawing of “the stick-figure soldier” he made as a child. The soldier, whose image is somehow frighteningly life-like as he shoots “lethal lines across the plane of a page”, is only a “fragment” from the child’s possible adulthood. He doesn’t belong, either, to the child’s “platoon of saviors” – toy figures, perhaps, of the comic-book heroes he writes about elsewhere, such as Wolverine and Batman. The soldier is revisited only for the speaker to consider the possibility of bringing about his extinction. The turn is elegantly registered, as in the previous poem, this time with a shift between uncertainties, from the interrogative to the subjunctive. If the adult now could draw “an imaginary line” to the child and then to the infantryman, it seems that the latter could be erased altogether, transformed from the “indispensable” to the “disposable”. This seems to suggest a radical re-imagination of masculinity that surpasses “ceasefire” and leads to a delicately but insistently rhymed possibility of disappearance and re-creation, “the paper re-embracing the bitter traces / back into the white weave of genesis.”

    This poem is a particularly fine example of Fried’s ability to render large events on a small scale and reveal their significance in the granular detail. Read as anti-war writing, it evokes the limits of what might be called war’s moral two-dimensionalism. And it recalls the opening poem of the series, in which the “stick-figure philosopher” understands, in a “vision / of apocalypse” which includes “a mass migration upending hereness and thereness”, that “ the faceless are the foundation we need not explain.”

    • You can read the complete series of poems in the Journal of Humanistic Mathematics , an innovative publication that includes fiction and poetry alongside discussion about maths. The sequence will form the final section of Fried’s new collection, untethered voices , forthcoming from Salmon Press .



    Related Search

    Existentialism in poetryPoetry and mental healthCovid-19 pandemic impactMathematicsOdysseusCarol

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' and 'Poltergeist' Child Star Heather O'Rourke: 36 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Is your smartphone being tracked? Here’s how to tell
    The Guardian15 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    In Memory of 'Leave It To Beaver' Actress Sue Randall: 40 Years After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Why Do Cats Follow You Into the Bathroom? Unveiling Their Secret Reasons
    Vision Pet Care3 days ago
    Welcome to Carter Country
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    ‘We were trapped like rats’: Spain’s floods bring devastation and despair
    The Guardian12 hours ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    No, Robert Jenrick, former colonies do not owe a ‘debt of gratitude’ for Britain’s legacy of brutality and exploitation | Kenneth Mohammed
    The Guardian15 hours ago
    Proud Boys founder says ‘corrupt leftwing media’ should apologise for January 6 riot
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    ‘No one is coming to save them’: blackouts hide horrors of siege of north Gaza
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Why white working-class Britons should fight to secure colonial slavery reparations | Nels Abbey
    The Guardian2 days ago
    ‘You tried to tell yourself I wasn’t real’: what happens when people with acute psychosis meet the voices in their heads?
    The Guardian2 days ago
    ‘His eye was full of blood’: the Halloween house of horrors that became a real-life torture den
    The Guardian16 hours ago
    The Washington Post is a reminder of the dangers of billionaire ownership | Siva Vaidhyanathan
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Two women removed from BA flight ‘after altercation over Maga cap’
    The Guardian1 day ago
    A new start after 60: I wanted to live cheaply – so I bought a boat, moved in and began travelling the world
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Nobel and Pulitzer winners denounce ‘dangerous’ Israel cultural boycott
    The Guardian14 hours ago
    30+ Handmade Vendors, Raffles & More: Get Ready For Autumn Craft Fair in Medford
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    ‘Staggering array’ of witches’ marks discovered at English Heritage site
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Soft Christmas Cookies Recipe: Melt-in-Your-Mouth Holiday Treats
    Golden Glitter4 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy