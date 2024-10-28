Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    German MP tries to counter AfD’s TikTok dominance with slang-filled video

    By Deborah Cole in Berlin,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TrnAO_0wPAi2q100
    ‘Welcome to the Bundestag. Here, where the real tea happens. And not lowkey but full power.’ Photograph: TikTok

    Fremdscham , the German word for feeling embarrassment that should rightly belong to someone else, may have been invented for many politicians’ ham-fisted attempts to make good use of TikTok.

    Last week, the MP Christian Dürr stoically endured an internet shitstorm – as squalls of virtual vitriol are known even in Germany – for his 75-second video on the popular video-hosting service, which in Germany is now dominated by the far right.

    With a tsunami of English-dominated youth slang, the 47-year-old Dürr explains the virtues of the parliament to young voters on their favoured platform.

    “Welcome to the Bundestag. Here, where the real tea happens. And not lowkey but full power,” says Dürr , who leads the pro-business Free Democrats’ parliamentary group, then shows a picture of his party’s cabinet members, the “OGs” who “maintain the vibes” with “mad energy”.

    The speeches of his boss, Christian Lindner, the party leader and finance minister, are deemed “purer slay” while his tailored suits are “drippy AF”. The good-natured video, which ends with him munching on a canteen sausage that “hits different”, borrows from a social media trend in which an older person awkwardly panders to young people by borrowing from their lingo, as if a younger staff member had penned it. Dürr’s attempt carries the tag: “POV: Gen Z wrote the script.”

    The clip, which generated 20,000 views in 24 hours, also triggered a slew of snarky “cringe” comments before it was dragged on to other platforms by critics adding their schadenfreude .

    Journalist Claas Gefroi captioned the video on X: “Define Fremdscham ”.

    Another user invoked the chancellor, Olaf Scholz, who went viral on TikTok in April with a plodding-yet-somehow-compelling look inside his trademark beat-up leather bag: “I want Scholz’s briefcase back, at least it didn’t talk.”

    An FDP spokesperson said that those criticising Dürr had failed to get the joke. “Gloating usually happens when people share TikTok videos on another channel without knowing the relevant TikTok trends,” he said, arguing that it was folly to cede the digital space to “conspiracy theorists and the political fringes”.

    German politicians are under pressure to claw back ground from the anti-migrant, pro-Kremlin Alternative für Deutschland party, which has flooded TikTok with carefully crafted clips that stoke anger and cynicism. The FDP in particular, whose hard line on debt has hindered plans for public investment, finds its back to the wall.

    It scored 23% among under-25s at the last general election in 2021 but tallied just 7% in that age group in the European parliament elections in June , while the AfD surged 11 points to 16% . It was the first national poll since the voting age was lowered to 16 and its trend was magnified in three state elections in September .

    AfD content is seen twice as often on TikTok by first-time voters than videos by all other parties taken together, according to a study last month by the University of Potsdam .

    One of Germany’s biggest political TikTok stars is the AfD’s Maximilian Krah , a particularly radical member of the European parliament. His “Don’t watch porn” video garnered more than 1.4m clicks. “One in three men never had a girlfriend,” Krah says. “Are you among them? Don’t watch porn, don’t vote for the Greens … and don’t let anyone tell you you have to be sweet, soft, weak and leftist. Real men are on the right.” TikTok Germany placed restrictions on Krah’s account for three months owing to “repeated violations of the community guidelines”.

    The Konrad Adenauer Foundation, a conservative thinktank, last year found that “TikTok appeals most to the people who are least interested in politics”. The site’s “For You” page directs users not to accounts they follow but to those generating engagement – by definition those that are most provocative.

    In June, the Anne Frank Educational Centre sounded the alarm that democratic parties were losing the battle against extremists on TikTok for young voters.

    Johannes Hillje, a political consultant, said the AfD had been a TikTok “first mover”, using it systematically and strategically, “with a whole army of digital supporters boosting its reach” and youthful staffers tailoring the message.

    “There’s no platform where the competition for attention is so intense as on TikTok,” with just seconds to grab an audience, Hillje said. “You need an emotional hook. Politicians don’t have to dance or imitate youth slang but they need to tap into the issues, interests, aesthetic and communication habits of young people.”

    Sascha Lobo, one of Germany’s leading commentators on technology and politics, called the AfD’s success on TikTok only a “symptom” of a deeper malaise since the coronavirus pandemic.

    “Many young people feel that politicians don’t take them seriously or ignore their needs – with catastrophic consequences,” he said in a column for Spiegel magazine.

    “If you feel betrayed by all the big parties and the governments of past years, so much that you want revenge, then there’s one party whose voters are seen by all the others as a kick in the arse.”

    Experts say there is a hunger among young Germans to look to the future with optimism and have their biggest concerns addressed.

    The climate activist Magdalena Hess in March started a progressive campaign on the platform called #reclaimtiktok under which tens of thousands of users have posted videos that have collected nearly 200m views.

    “Rightwing extremist content was long almost the only political content on TikTok,” she told local media. “We want to fire up democratic forces and change the conversation.”

    Related Search

    Christian DürrSocial media influenceUniversity of PotsdamChristian LindnerKonrad Adenauer foundationOlaf Scholz

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Is your smartphone being tracked? Here’s how to tell
    The Guardian15 hours ago
    Tell us: do you use a fax machine?
    The Guardian12 hours ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia12 days ago
    ‘They want to show no one can escape’: how the long arm of Russia is reaching out for Putin critics in exile
    The Guardian3 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria21 days ago
    Rachel Reeves swaps Nigel Lawson portrait for one of Labour MP ‘Red Ellen’
    The Guardian14 hours ago
    Some US states have firearm death rates comparable to countries in conflict, report says
    The Guardian11 hours ago
    Paramedic gave Sergei Skripal novichok antidote by chance, inquiry hears
    The Guardian11 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    ‘We were trapped like rats’: Spain’s floods bring devastation and despair
    The Guardian12 hours ago
    C of E diocese apologises over peace walk that included church accused of abuses
    The Guardian14 hours ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    ‘I was screamed at for incorrectly spreading Marmite’: life as a runner in the UK film and TV industry
    The Guardian12 hours ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    ‘Biden has failed me’: at a Michigan soup kitchen, people are torn between Harris and Trump
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Barcelona review – Lily Collins and Álvaro Morte share a night of tapas, torment and toe-sucking
    The Guardian5 hours ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    UK farmers: share your views on the changes to inheritance tax
    The Guardian11 hours ago
    Regulated rail fares in England to rise by inflation-busting 4.6% in 2025
    The Guardian12 hours ago
    ‘A private jet to, say, California?’: Rachel Reeves’s best budget day jokes
    The Guardian11 hours ago
    Five ways a Trump presidency would be disastrous for the climate
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Trump puts on high-vis vest to trash Biden’s garbage gaffe at Wisconsin rally
    The Guardian27 minutes ago
    Marine Sgt. Maj. Charlie Clawson Rank Reduced for Wearing Unauthorized Awards Including Purple Heart
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily1 day ago
    New York woman who pepper-sprayed Muslim Uber driver indicted for hate crime
    The Guardian8 hours ago
    No, Robert Jenrick, former colonies do not owe a ‘debt of gratitude’ for Britain’s legacy of brutality and exploitation | Kenneth Mohammed
    The Guardian15 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    What budget 2024 means for your personal finances
    The Guardian11 hours ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy