Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    The Delights review – in-depth look at rural schoolboys reveals a hidden Argentina

    By Phuong Le,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36WUEG_0wP7FpGO00
    Making magic out of the mundane … The Delights. Photograph: True Story

    Eduardo Crespo’s sensitive documentary follows a cohort of boys at an Argentina agro-technical boarding school called Las Delicias (The Delights), and makes magic out of the mundane. On the surface, the students’ day-to-day rituals in the countryside appear quite ordinary. After getting up from their bunk beds, they go to classes or tend the crops on campus. In their downtime, they play video games or hang out with their peers. And yet, it is these quiet moments of adolescent togetherness that are the most revelatory. Here is a film about the unseen intimacies between boys, and how they learn to interact with the world at large.

    Many of the pupils come to Las Delicias with an interest in agriculture, while others are looking for rehabilitation after being expelled from other schools. Like a friend, the camera stays close to the youngsters, but doesn’t dwell extensively on any single individual, lingering instead on vignettes of growing pains and childlike wonder. One moment, a boy frets in the doctor’s office about a sore throat; the next we see another pupil sweetly looking after a fallen bird. The recurring mention of a missing phone along with the teachers’ gentle pleas for the responsible party to step forward also lends the piece a dose of drama – with a very moving conclusion.

    Perhaps due to its 65-minute runtime, Crespo’s film barely digs into how Las Delicias operates as a school. For instance, we occasionally see female students on school grounds, yet it remains unclear if this institution is co-ed. Nevertheless, the depiction of boys’ inner lives remains a striking one. As one crop of pupils graduates, a new group arrives, a touching bookend that embodies the circular nature of youth itself.

    • The Delights is on True Story from 1 November.

    Related Search

    Documentary film reviewSchool rehabilitationLas DeliciasAgriculture educationEduardo CrespoArgentina

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Is your smartphone being tracked? Here’s how to tell
    The Guardian5 hours ago
    Photographer killed after accidentally walking into plane propeller in Kansas
    The Guardian1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Eternal You review – it’s impossible not to be horrified by this AI quest to bring the dead back to life
    The Guardian20 hours ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato27 days ago
    Concrete suppliers get prison time for bid-rigging in Savannah area
    The Current GA10 days ago
    Threats before David Amess murder not connected to attack, say police
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Authorities need to act over ‘high-end food fraud’, says scammed salmon firm
    The Guardian1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Cruise Passenger's Cabin Filled with Dozens of Birds on Bahamas Cruise
    J. Souza20 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz20 days ago
    Two women removed from BA flight ‘after altercation over Maga cap’
    The Guardian19 hours ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    No, Robert Jenrick, former colonies do not owe a ‘debt of gratitude’ for Britain’s legacy of brutality and exploitation | Kenneth Mohammed
    The Guardian6 hours ago
    Scotland’s ancient Skipinnish Oak wins UK tree of the year
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Nobel and Pulitzer winners denounce ‘dangerous’ Israel cultural boycott
    The Guardian4 hours ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    BYD’s hybrid EV ute that could rival Australia’s bestselling vehicles goes on sale
    The Guardian19 hours ago
    US presidential election updates: Republicans in damage control after racist Puerto Rico comments at Trump rally
    The Guardian2 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago
    ‘These were tough dudes – and notoriously romantic’: why lowrider soul, LA’s music and car subculture, still thrives
    The Guardian8 hours ago
    US presidential election briefing: Obama, Sanders and AOC, rally for Harris as Trump says he is ‘opposite of a Nazi’
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Popular Weymouth Restaurant Announces Holiday Pop-Up With Over 5,000 Ornaments
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Trump fills Madison Square Garden with anger, vitriol and racist threats
    The Guardian2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy