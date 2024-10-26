Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    BBC DJ Johnnie Walker says farewell to Sounds of the 70s after 58 years on air

    By Daniel Lavelle,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30EtyY_0wN0BbIf00
    Johnnie Walker in 2004. Due to ill health, the DJ has regularly broadcast his Radio 2 shows from his home in Dorset. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA

    The veteran radio DJ Johnnie Walker has signed off his final episode of BBC Radio 2’s Sounds of the 70s after 58 years on the radio.

    Walker, 79, announced earlier in October he was hanging up his headphones due to ill health. He had been diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a severe respiratory illness that can make breathing very difficult. Because of his illness, he has regularly broadcast from his home in Dorset over the years.

    Walker left half a century of broadcasting with some critical thoughts on the industry. “It always used to be: you learned your radio craft,” he said. “A lot of people started off on local stations and gradually sort of worked their way up. And I think nowadays it seems to be the way to get radio shows is to get a television one first.

    “Because you’re good on TV doesn’t automatically mean you’re going to be good on the radio, but that’s the way it is. We’re in the age of celebrity.”

    Walker, originally from Birmingham, began his career in pirate radio, broadcasting on the notorious offshore station Radio Caroline. When it closed, he joined BBC Radio 1 in 1969, where he remained until 1976 when he left for San Francisco, where he recorded a show for Radio Luxembourg. In the 1980s, he returned to the BBC and has remained there ever since.

    Speaking to Radio 4’s Today programme, Walker said he was sad to say goodbye to his audience: “Over the years, we’ve done an awful lot of living together, and so, you know, we’ve been through a lot of experiences, so we’ve developed a very close bond.

    “Really, I get cards from people saying: ‘You’re the friend I’ve never met’ and things like that. So it will be sad to say goodbye.”

    Related: Veteran DJ Johnnie Walker to retire from radio after 58 years

    Sounds of the 70s usually plays listeners’ requests, but for his final show, he said: “I’m going to choose all the music. So basically, I’m putting in all my favourites for the last one.”

    Walker had already signed off on his last episode of The Rock Show on Friday, playing some of his favourite rock’n’roll tracks. He encouraged listeners to tune in to Shaun Keaveny, who will take over The Rock Show from 1 November. He thanked his producer, who he said had done a “magnificent job”.

    Walker said: “I always say at the end of the show, thanks to Liz ‘Queen of Rock’ Barnes. She is the Queen of Rock, and she has put in so much work, putting this rock show together, crafting it beautifully, and mixing up old songs and new songs, and I know you’ve appreciated the old and the new together.”

    Walker’s final episode hosting Sounds of the 70s will air on Sunday.

    Related Search

    Dj Johnnie WalkerBbc radio 2Radio broadcasting industryJohnnie Walker'S careerRadio CarolineBbc radio

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Doug Emhoff’s former girlfriend alleges he slapped her during argument in 2012
    The Guardian2 days ago
    If Trump wins the election, this is what’s at stake for US foreign policy
    The Guardian2 days ago
    US man, 75, has fatal heart attack while saving grandson from drowning
    The Guardian2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    Positive assessment rates for autism vary widely between parts of England
    The Guardian22 hours ago
    Man with Hitler tattoo convicted of attempting to murder asylum seeker
    The Guardian2 days ago
    David Amess’s daughter says Prevent anti-terror scheme ‘isn’t fit for purpose’
    The Guardian21 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    ‘If I had the power I’d destroy the whole thing’: what went wrong with the ghost town of Disney-style castles?
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Comedian Joe Lycett says he has become father of a baby boy
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Matt and Mara review – freewheeling Canadian romance
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Man jailed for 15 years after blinding acquaintance with sodium hydroxide
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Which works of fiction have an optimistic view of the future?
    The Guardian22 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post11 days ago
    The World of Tim Burton review – a tour around a singular creative mind
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Britons are dying in a blizzard of cheap cocaine. Why is so little being done to save them? | Martha Gill
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Location tracking, meet abortion bans – authoritarians have too much power | Arwa Mahdawi
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    Corporations using ‘ineffectual’ carbon offsets are slowing path to ‘real zero’, more than 60 climate scientists say
    The Guardian22 hours ago
    Man survives monthlong ordeal in US park on a mushroom, berries and water
    The Guardian3 hours ago
    ‘I lived in absolute fear of him’: Lech Blaine on finding humanity in the born-again prophets who terrorised his family
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Stacey Williams says Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein ‘coordinated’ groping incident
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Kama muta: the powerful emotion you didn’t know you had
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Letter: Tony Bunyan obituary
    The Guardian20 hours ago
    The Sequel by Jean Hanff Korelitz review – witty, tightly plotted follow-up
    The Guardian1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy