The Guardian
BBC DJ Johnnie Walker says farewell to Sounds of the 70s after 58 years on air
By Daniel Lavelle,2 days ago
Related SearchDj Johnnie WalkerBbc radio 2Radio broadcasting industryJohnnie Walker'S careerRadio CarolineBbc radio
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Guardian2 days ago
The Guardian2 days ago
The Guardian2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
The Guardian22 hours ago
The Guardian2 days ago
The Guardian21 hours ago
The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
‘If I had the power I’d destroy the whole thing’: what went wrong with the ghost town of Disney-style castles?
The Guardian2 days ago
The Guardian2 days ago
The Guardian1 day ago
Dianna Carney5 days ago
The Guardian2 days ago
The Guardian22 hours ago
The HD Post11 days ago
The Guardian1 day ago
Britons are dying in a blizzard of cheap cocaine. Why is so little being done to save them? | Martha Gill
The Guardian1 day ago
The Guardian1 day ago
Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
Corporations using ‘ineffectual’ carbon offsets are slowing path to ‘real zero’, more than 60 climate scientists say
The Guardian22 hours ago
The Guardian3 hours ago
‘I lived in absolute fear of him’: Lech Blaine on finding humanity in the born-again prophets who terrorised his family
The Guardian1 day ago
The Guardian2 days ago
The Guardian2 days ago
The Guardian20 hours ago
The Guardian1 day ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0