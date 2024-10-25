Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    Paul Mescal reveals he was cast in Gladiator II after 30-minute Zoom call

    By Jamie Grierson,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JKCOE_0wLTCkBL00
    Mescal’s appearance in Gladiator II is his first major Hollywood role after a rapid rise following his breakout performance in Normal People. Photograph: Matt Baron/BEI/Rex/Shutterstock

    The Irish actor Paul Mescal has revealed he was cast in Gladiator II after a 30-minute Zoom call.

    Mescal made the comments on The Graham Norton Show, to be broadcast on Friday on BBC One. The 28-year-old stars alongside Denzel Washington, who also appeared on Norton’s programme, in the sequel to the Ridley Scott blockbuster, being released 24 years after the first film.

    Mescal’s appearance in Gladiator II is his first major Hollywood role after a rapid rise following his breakout performance in the 2020 BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People .

    Talking about how he got the role, Mescal told Norton: “Ridley does not waste time – I thought there would be camera tests and auditions, but we Zoomed for half an hour, spoke for 10 mins about the part and then 20 minutes about Gaelic football, his dog and his wife.

    “I thought there would be more, but he called a few weeks later to offer me the part. I think he just goes by instinct on set and off and I’m very glad that’s the way it went.”

    After his role in Normal People, Mescal starred opposite Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter, Emily Watson in God’s Creatures and won acclaim for the father-daughter drama Aftersun .

    Gladiator was a global hit in 2000 , making $460m worldwide and winning five Oscars, including best picture, and best actor for Russell Crowe.

    Talk of a sequel or prequel began in 2001 but stalled. Scott claimed that Crowe wanted to return, despite his character being dead, hoping to include a fantastical element in the follow-up.

    Mescal plays the grandson of Richard Harris’s Emperor Marcus Aurelius from the first film, who was killed by his son Commodus, played by Joaquin Phoenix. Crowe’s character was also killed by Phoenix’s at the end of the film.

    Crowe has said he has reservations about a sequel in which he does not feature. In an interview on the US podcast Kyle Meredith With … , Crowe said: “I’m slightly uncomfortable, the fact that they’re making another one, you know? Because of course, I’m dead, and I have no say in what gets done.

    “A couple of things that I’ve heard, I’m like: ‘No, no, no. That’s not in the moral journey of that particular character.’ But you know, I can’t say anything. That’s not my place. I’m six feet under. So we’ll see what that is like.”

    Related Search

    Paul MescalHollywood rolesRidley Scott's filmsRussell CroweJoaquin PhoenixDenzel Washington

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    One to watch: Kofi Stone
    The Guardian22 hours ago
    Tucker Carlson is fantasizing about Daddy Donald Trump spanking teenage girls
    The Guardian2 days ago
    The end of summer: why do the clocks go back in October?
    The Guardian18 hours ago
    US man, 75, has fatal heart attack while saving grandson from drowning
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Sharon D Clarke: ‘When I first started being seen for TV roles it was just endless nurses’
    The Guardian20 hours ago
    Doug Emhoff’s former girlfriend alleges he slapped her during argument in 2012
    The Guardian1 day ago
    If Trump wins the election, this is what’s at stake for US foreign policy
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Location tracking, meet abortion bans – authoritarians have too much power | Arwa Mahdawi
    The Guardian21 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Linguist calls for London’s endangered language communities to be mapped
    The Guardian21 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    If fossil fuel dependency is a global addiction, climate activists are prophets trying to save us from our stupor | Tim Winton
    The Guardian15 hours ago
    Stacey Williams says Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein ‘coordinated’ groping incident
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Women’s Equality party founders urge members to call time after 10 years
    The Guardian16 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast3 days ago
    Man with Hitler tattoo convicted of attempting to murder asylum seeker
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Council destroys missing tenant’s belongings after banning his family from flat
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast15 hours ago
    Republicans’ healthcare proposal if Trump wins? More private Medicare
    The Guardian1 day ago
    The last boundary of body shaming and the stories none of us want to tell
    The Guardian12 hours ago
    Comedian Joe Lycett says he has become father of a baby boy
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    Patrick Soon-Shiong: the billionaire LA Times owner who blocked Harris endorsement
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Kama muta: the powerful emotion you didn’t know you had
    The Guardian22 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    This mother made six attempts to raise the alarm about her sick toddler. Doctors told her he’d be fine. They were fatally wrong
    The Guardian1 day ago
    ‘Someone who destroyed my life’: rapper Shyne on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in new documentary
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Observer sudoku
    The Guardian11 hours ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy