Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    Missouri Republican says he is investigating Google for ‘censoring conservative speech’

    By Lorenzo Tondo and agencies,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RHRF3_0wLSS1Am00
    Donald Trump has said he will seek the prosecution of Google if he wins the US election. Photograph: Jen Golbeck/Sopa Images/Rex/Shutterstock

    Missouri’s Republican attorney general has said he is launching an investigation into Google over allegations it was censoring conservative speech, as the tech corporation dismissed the claims as “totally false”.

    “I am launching an investigation into Google for censoring conservative speech during the most consequential election in our nation’s history,” Andrew Bailey said in a post on X, without citing any example or evidence for his censorship claim.

    Bailey added in a statement to Fox: “We have reason to believe that Google is manipulating their search results to de-emphasise information about the Trump campaign prior to election day. I will not allow Google to interfere in the most consequential election in our nation’s history.”

    In an email to Reuters, a Google spokesperson said “the claims are totally false”. It added: “Search serves all our users, and our business rests on showing useful information to everyone – no matter what their political beliefs are.”

    Republicans have long claimed an anti-conservative bias on social media platforms with tech companies denying this.

    Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, said last month he would seek the prosecution of Google if he won the election. Trump and his supporters have alleged without evidence that Google searches display only “bad stories” about the former US president.

    Related: Trump vows to seek criminal charges against Google if re-elected president

    In August, Trump lambasted Google for its alleged refusal to acknowledge and rectify the blocking of search results pertaining to an attempt on his life .

    “Google has been very bad,” Trump told Fox. “They’ve been very irresponsible. And I have a feeling that Google’s going to be close to shutdown, because I don’t think Congress is going to take it. I really don’t think so. Google has to be careful.”

    In 2022, the Republican National Committee initiated a legal action against Google, asserting that the company had been actively dampening its email solicitations in anticipation of midterm elections – an assertion that Google refuted.

    The legal challenge claimed that Gmail had been guilty of “discriminatory” behaviour towards the RNC by unreasonably diverting the organisation’s emails to users’ spam folders. The Republican committee claimed its fundraising activities and initiatives aimed at mobilising voter turnout in crucial swing states had been hindered as a result.

    In August, the US district judge Daniel Calabretta, in Sacramento, California, dismissed the RNC’s lawsuit for a second time, and said the organisation would not be allowed to refile it. While expressing some sympathy with the RNC’s allegations, he said it had not made an adequate case that Google violated California’s law on unfair competition.

    Google said it welcomed the court’s ruling, citing how the dismissal followed a bipartisan Federal Election Commission decision that found the company’s email platform was not politically biased.

    Reuters contributed to this report

    Related Search

    Missouri RepublicanGoogle censorshipTrump'S electionDonald TrumpConservative speechPolitical bias

    Comments / 22

    Add a Comment
    D & E Sandoval
    6h ago
    WASTE MORE TAX DOLLARS PUSHING YOUR HATE! ASK DUMB ASS DJT AND JD ABOUT GROCERIES!!
    Insanity
    10h ago
    you mean fascist speechs
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    If Trump wins the election, this is what’s at stake for US foreign policy
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Trump really could be the next president. So it’s time to call his instincts what they are: fascist | Jonathan Freedland
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Trump says on Joe Rogan podcast his biggest White House mistake was hiring ‘disloyal people’
    The Guardian20 hours ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Democrats panicking for no reason, pollsters say – US race nail-bitingly close
    The Guardian1 day ago
    The end of summer: why do the clocks go back in October?
    The Guardian18 hours ago
    Tucker Carlson is fantasizing about Daddy Donald Trump spanking teenage girls
    The Guardian2 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    US man, 75, has fatal heart attack while saving grandson from drowning
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Location tracking, meet abortion bans – authoritarians have too much power | Arwa Mahdawi
    The Guardian21 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria12 hours ago
    Transgender rights: Protesters, supporters try to drown out rhetoric at Colorado Capitol
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    More ‘lifelong Republican’ former Trump aides denounce ex-president in letter
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    ‘It was wickedly painful. And transformative’: a tribute to all the women who ever waxed my back
    The Guardian23 hours ago
    Israeli strike crippled Iran’s missile production, says report – live
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Patrick Soon-Shiong: the billionaire LA Times owner who blocked Harris endorsement
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Kama muta: the powerful emotion you didn’t know you had
    The Guardian22 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    The last boundary of body shaming and the stories none of us want to tell
    The Guardian12 hours ago
    UK scientists fear £1bn funding cut for new research
    The Guardian18 hours ago
    NY Post endorses Trump after previous criticisms
    The Hill1 day ago
    I visited JD Vance’s hometown. Here’s what I learned about young male voters
    The Guardian2 days ago
    JD Vance returns to Tucson to rally Republicans and woo independents
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne8 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy