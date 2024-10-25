Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    ‘We have emotions too’: Climate scientists respond to attacks on objectivity

    By Damian Carrington Environment editor,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gN5Se_0wLRBjKv00
    Dr Shobha Maharaj said the pushback had come from people in places of privilege with little experience of living on the frontlines of the climate crisis. Photograph: Kelly Ann Bobb/The Guardian

    Climate scientists who were mocked and gaslighted after speaking up about their fears for the future have said acknowledging strong emotions is vital to their work.

    The researchers said these feelings should not be suppressed in an attempt to reach supposed objectivity. Seeing climate experts’ fears and opinions about the climate crisis as irrelevant suggests science is separate from society and ultimately weakens it, they said.

    The researchers said they had been subject to ridicule by some scientists after taking part in a large Guardian survey of experts in May, during which they and many others expressed their feelings of extreme fear about future temperature rises and the world’s failure to take sufficient action. They said they had been told they were not qualified to take part in this broad discussion of the climate crisis, were spreading doom and were not impartial.

    However, the researchers said that embracing their emotions was necessary to do good science and was a spur to working towards better ways of tackling the climate crisis and the rapidly increasing damage being done to the world. They also said that those dismissing their fears as doom-laden and alarmist were speaking frequently from a position of privilege in western countries, with little direct experience of the effects of the climate crisis.

    The three experts have published a comment article in the journal Nature Climate Change, titled Scientists have emotional responses to climate change too . They said that, at a point when the climate crisis has already arrived and the key questions are how to limit and survive it, their aim in speaking out was to start a discussion about how climate experts across all disciplines can best communicate the urgency needed with the public.

    Related: ‘Hopeless and broken’: why the world’s top climate scientists are in despair

    Pretending to be a “robot” is bad science, said Dr Shobha Maharaj, an author of the Nature article from the University of Fiji. “The basic definition of science is to take all parameters into consideration. If you pretend your emotions don’t exist, then you’re not looking at the big picture.”

    She added: “Scientists have generally been very cautious with how they communicate, and where has that gotten us right now. I’m not saying that we should just flare up into a frenzy and say ‘Oh my God, this is the end’. But being honest and candid about the truth should never be hidden.”

    Prof Lisa Schipper from the University of Bonn, who is also an author of the article, said: “As social scientists, we are very much aware that there is no such thing as neutral or unbiased [science] – you just have to take steps to make sure that your bias doesn’t take over.”

    The ideal of objectivity in science has long been criticised by philosophers of science , who argue that it is impossible to attain and not necessarily desirable in any case.

    “If you don’t acknowledge your emotions, then where are you going to get that impetus to do better as a scientist?” Maharaj said. “We should not continue to trivialise the fact that we are climate scientists and we have emotions too.”

    Schipper said: “If you feel strongly and care, that emotion is also allowing us to continue to study places, people and phenomena that are unfortunately part of the sad destruction of the planet. I don’t think we have the choice now to be unemotional about climate change research.”

    Maharaj also raised the issue of privilege. “Being a woman of colour from the global south and a scientist, I’m used to having everything I say pushed back against, so I didn’t at first find the trolling at all surprising, but I did find it concerning. They were saying we can’t be candid about what we think and how we feel because that’s going to just paralyse people into inaction because of the fear.

    “This pushback is coming from people in place[s] of privilege, who most likely have had very little to no lived experience on the frontlines of climate change. Climate scientists from the global south, who are on the frontlines, are not going to say that because I’m expressing worry about this we should stop trying to find solutions. In fact, quite the opposite. They say this should be the impetus to actually do more and to work harder.”

    Schipper said expressing their fears also guards against the normalisation of the impacts of the climate crisis, from heatwave deaths to people left homeless by floods to falling polar bear populations. “When we’re calling out and saying we’re really worried, we’re upset, it should remind people that these things are not OK.”

    The third author of the Nature article was Prof Gretta Pecl, from the University of Tasmania, Australia. She said tracking the destruction of the Great Barrier Reef over 30 years had left her tearful at times, but that the feelings of fear fuelled her to work harder. “We experience distress when faced with impacts of climate change because we care, because we love the natural world and because we want to do what we can to minimise pain and suffering of fellow humans.”

    The scientists said their aim in speaking out was to stimulate discussion. “Our point is not to create arguments among scientists but to start talking about these elephants in the room: emotions and privilege,” said Maharaj. “We need to come together and understand each other. The public are looking to us for information and deserve no less.”

    Related Search

    Climate change emotionsClimate crisis impactUniversity of BonnClimate changeLisa SchipperUniversity of Tasmania

    Comments / 74

    Add a Comment
    grokdeep
    1h ago
    We had a good run.
    Jim.
    2h ago
    Fuck your feelings.They have no place in science.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    If Trump wins the election, this is what’s at stake for US foreign policy
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Trump really could be the next president. So it’s time to call his instincts what they are: fascist | Jonathan Freedland
    The Guardian1 day ago
    The end of summer: why do the clocks go back in October?
    The Guardian18 hours ago
    If fossil fuel dependency is a global addiction, climate activists are prophets trying to save us from our stupor | Tim Winton
    The Guardian15 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria13 hours ago
    Stacey Williams says Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein ‘coordinated’ groping incident
    The Guardian1 day ago
    The Suicide of Naomi Judd: A Tragic Look Back Two Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Location tracking, meet abortion bans – authoritarians have too much power | Arwa Mahdawi
    The Guardian21 hours ago
    Linguist calls for London’s endangered language communities to be mapped
    The Guardian22 hours ago
    Transgender rights: Protesters, supporters try to drown out rhetoric at Colorado Capitol
    David Heitz21 days ago
    The last boundary of body shaming and the stories none of us want to tell
    The Guardian13 hours ago
    Tucker Carlson is fantasizing about Daddy Donald Trump spanking teenage girls
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz17 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Republicans’ healthcare proposal if Trump wins? More private Medicare
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA23 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post25 days ago
    The Guardian view on the US election and foreign policy: the world can’t afford Trump again | Editorial
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Some people with ADHD thrive in periods of stress, new study shows
    The Guardian22 hours ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Jack Catterall beats Regis Prograis on points to move closer to title showdown
    The Guardian11 hours ago
    Kama muta: the powerful emotion you didn’t know you had
    The Guardian22 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Americans who believe in democracy have no choice but to vote for Harris | Observer editorial
    The Guardian16 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy