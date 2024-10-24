Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    UK workers and businesses: how will you be impacted by the new employment rights bill?

    By Guardian community team,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L6tEP_0wJvlnwr00
    Angela Rayner. Ministers described the employment rights bill as the biggest boost to pay and productivity in the workplace in a generation. Photograph: Chris Furlong/PA

    The government believes its plans to boost workers’ rights via the introduction of its flagship employment rights bill could have a positive, but small, impact on economic growth.

    The Department for Business and Trade has said the benefits of the new bill will justify the cost of nearly £5bn per year it will impose on businesses.

    A new Fair Work Agency will be created as part of the government’s new legislation, which will be able to enforce new penalties for those who breach employee rights – such as holiday pay, paternity and parental leave, and a minimum wage – and will include stronger protections against unfair dismissal and job insecurity on a new contract.

    The Federation of Small Businesses, however, has been highly critical of the proposals, saying the new legislation was rushed and poorly planned and a burden on small businesses.

    We’re keen to hear from workers and businesses in the UK about how they believe the new bill may affect them. Will you get statutory sick pay, paternity or parental leave, and holiday pay? Are there other ways in which your employment could be affected?

    If you have concerns for your business because of these proposals, tell us about it.

    Callout

    Related Search

    Employment rights billBusiness impactFair work agencyWorker rightsMinimum wageAngela Rayner

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Mother of Brianna Ghey’s killer called him ‘a good child, with good morals’, inquest hears
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Biden formally apologizes for Indian boarding schools: ‘a blot on US history’
    The Guardian15 hours ago
    Tucker Carlson is fantasizing about Daddy Donald Trump spanking teenage girls
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    ‘Working people’ definition is work in progress for No 10
    The Guardian20 hours ago
    Rise of almost untreatable superbug linked to a common antibiotic
    The Guardian2 days ago
    ‘What the hell is happening’: calls for answers after 10% of Tasmanian salmon die in Macquarie Harbour fish farms
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Cheesemakers in shock as £300,000 of produce stolen in sophisticated scam
    The Guardian17 hours ago
    Man with Hitler tattoo convicted of attempting to murder asylum seeker
    The Guardian19 hours ago
    More than 1m households to get £420 budget boost in universal credit change
    The Guardian10 hours ago
    As early voting begins in Arizona, local elections officials detail security steps
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Council destroys missing tenant’s belongings after banning his family from flat
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Comedian Joe Lycett says he has become father of a baby boy
    The Guardian15 hours ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for Laundering Millions in Drug Trafficking Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza14 days ago
    Virginia candidate fired by Trump warns of Republican plans to politicize federal jobs
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Starmer’s refusal to discuss enslavement reparations has only magnified the issue
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Row erupts over plan to charge €5 to enter fire-hit Notre Dame
    The Guardian6 hours ago
    ‘For too long literature has been defined by one set of people’: writing back to the empire and beyond
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Consumers win UK car finance case that could lead to billions in compensation
    The Guardian19 hours ago
    Seventy-five infected as cases rise in US E coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s
    The Guardian18 hours ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post12 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy