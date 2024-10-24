UK workers and businesses: how will you be impacted by the new employment rights bill?

Angela Rayner. Ministers described the employment rights bill as the biggest boost to pay and productivity in the workplace in a generation. Photograph: Chris Furlong/PA

The government believes its plans to boost workers’ rights via the introduction of its flagship employment rights bill could have a positive, but small, impact on economic growth.

The Department for Business and Trade has said the benefits of the new bill will justify the cost of nearly £5bn per year it will impose on businesses.

A new Fair Work Agency will be created as part of the government’s new legislation, which will be able to enforce new penalties for those who breach employee rights – such as holiday pay, paternity and parental leave, and a minimum wage – and will include stronger protections against unfair dismissal and job insecurity on a new contract.

The Federation of Small Businesses, however, has been highly critical of the proposals, saying the new legislation was rushed and poorly planned and a burden on small businesses.

We’re keen to hear from workers and businesses in the UK about how they believe the new bill may affect them. Will you get statutory sick pay, paternity or parental leave, and holiday pay? Are there other ways in which your employment could be affected?

If you have concerns for your business because of these proposals, tell us about it.

Callout